A debate over the meaning of the word "stable" came before the state Supreme Court last week in a dispute between a carriage-tour owner and the city of Charleston.
Carolina Polo and Carriage Co. owner Robert Knoth's Arkay LLC was told by a zoning board in 2013 that he could not house horses at his property on Pinckney Street near the historic City Market.
The issue lay in the distance of about two yards: City ordinances state that stables must be at least 100 feet away from the closest residential district. Knoth's property was about 6½ feet short of that mark.
The board's decision ended up in Circuit Court, which reversed it. Then the case was volleyed to the state appeals court, which reversed the previous ruling, eventually bringing the dispute to the Supreme Court.
Knoth had sought a special exception for 45 Pinckney St., which also neighbors the Andrew Pinckney Inn, after losing his lease at 19 Hayne St., which had been used as a stable for Carolina Polo's horses. But since the Pinckney property is in an area zoned for general business uses, it had to check several boxes, one of which, for a stable, is the 100-foot rule.
At an earlier hearing, the owner of the Andrew Pinckney Inn and the owner of a nearby single-family home expressed concerns of possible noise, rodents and odors, according to court documents.
The inn owner was particularly worried about the smell, since the stable would only be separated from the lodging by a cinder block wall.
The Preservation Society of Charleston and the Ansonborough Neighborhood Association had also opposed Knoth's request.
After having the proposal rejected, the company had to start housing and feeding the horses in another facility outside of downtown, while still using the Pinckney Street property during the day to prepare horses for carriage tours.
Then Knoth made a different proposition: the first 25½ feet of the building closest to the entrance would not house animals. Instead, that space would be reserved for offices, restrooms and a waiting area for tour customers. That way, the area of the building where the animals would stay would be more than 100 feet from the residential area.
The city countered that the change didn't make a difference. Everything would still be contained in one building, and the only access to the horses' stalls was through the main entrance on Pinckney Street.
Much of the question before the state's highest court, then, was how to define a stable. Did it apply to any building that houses animals or only to the specific area within a building where animals are kept?
Charleston lawyers Capers Barr, who represents Arkay, and Frances Cantwell, representing the city, focused on the words used in Charleston's codes for their arguments Wednesday.
Barr proposed that City Council had anticipated a situation such as this and intentionally made a distinction between the words "building" and "stable." In his argument, a stable would only be the collection of stalls within a building that houses horses.
Using that reasoning, restricting the stalls to the back of the Pinckney Street property would satisfy the separation requirement, he said.
Cantwell countered that taking the city's position was "common sense." The word "stable," she said, is an ordinary, not legal, term, and had been defined in the city's tourism ordinance as "the barn where animals are kept." A stall, according to the tourism ordinance, is "individual space within the barn where each animal is kept."
That would mean, she said, that the entire building at 45 Pinckney St. would be considered a stable — still short of the 100-foot separation rule — while the back area Barr described would be the stalls.
The high court did not issue an immediate ruling last week.