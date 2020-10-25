SC hemp business takes on DEA over rule change

The reinvigorated hemp industry is still in its infancy, but it’s already in a fight for its life as the federal agency that runs the war on drugs clashes with this fast-growing offshoot of the nation's farm belt.

A South Carolina startup is one of the key combatants in the closely watched legal skirmish.

Hemp-oil processors are in a tizzy over a recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency rule change that they argue makes their product an illegal "Schedule 1" controlled substance, on par with heroin, ecstasy and LSD.

They're alarmed by language about the 2018 Farm Bill, which single-handedly sparked the crop's latest comeback and added a new element to the agribusiness sector. The DEA's interpretation of the law is that it “does not automatically exempt" any product derived from the flowering plant.

The administration published the rule in late August to ensure its regulations were in line with the Farm Bill. When the public feedback period expired on Tuesday, more than 3,300 comments and responses had been submitted.

Among the outspoken opponents is RE Botanicals Inc., which has called South Carolina its principal place of business since acquiring Conway-based Palmetto Synergistic Research and Palmetto Harmony last year. Janel Ralph founded the Horry County grower, processor and merchandiser of hemp in 2015 to help ease her young daughter's debilitating seizures.

“The DEA's new rule could put us out of business overnight," Ralph told the website Benzinga this month.

At issue is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psycho-active ingredient that gives marijuana its intoxicating quality.

Hemp that's harvested for consumer products can't contain more than 0.3 percent of the chemical. The rub is that the concentration level spikes well above the legal threshold during the milling phase, between the time cannabinoid is removed from the plant and the time the extracted liquid better known as CBD is diluted for commercial use.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

If the DEA rule stands, according to industry proponents, processors would be forced either to obtain a special federal license to handle a Schedule 1 substance, cease production or risk criminal prosecution.

In a comment posted on a federal website last week, Ralph said the change also "will have a chilling effect on critical research and investment, discourage enterprise and entrepreneurship, and deprive American consumers of access to valuable and otherwise lawful hemp products."

"The repressive economic impacts of the DEA’s interference in this young but growing sector of the American economy are made even more acute by being undertaken in the midst of an unprecedented economic recession," she wrote Monday.

By then, RE Botanicals already had taken its plight to court in Washington D.C. It's getting an assist from the Hemp Industries Association, which represents about 300 processors around the country.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 13, they said the DEA is trampling on regulatory turf that federal lawmakers deeded almost exclusively to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They also accused the drug-busting agency of a power grab, citing years "of unlawful attempts" to regulate "legal hemp products outside its jurisdiction."

The complaint seeks to stop the administration from enforcing the rule and "reset the lines Congress drew in the 2018 Farm Bill and confirm that the hemp production process does not violate" the Controlled Substance Act.

“DEA’s latest jurisdictional overstep threatens every stage of the hemp production supply chain and jeopardizes the entire ... industry,” according to the lawsuit.

The agency has said it's aware of the industry’s concerns and is evaluating its options. It also has tacitly acknowledged that monitoring THC levels in hemp oil is fairly low on the priority list at a time when it's wrestling with a national opioid crisis.

The issue took on fresh urgency last week with Congress joining the fray. Nine lawmakers — mostly Republicans and none from South Carolina — said their offices have fielded "countless calls from constituents" involved in the hemp trade over the rule, according to a letter they sent to DEA chief Timothy Shea.

The House members requested "a resolution ... as quickly as possible” to provide processors with a clear directive about the ground rules and "peace of mind."