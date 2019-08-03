New rules proposed by President Donald Trump in the last week would have far-reaching effects on how South Carolina's health industry does business, but it is still unclear whether the president has the authority to enforce them.
On Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said hospitals will be required to publish the prices they negotiate privately with insurers by next year or face hundreds of dollars a day in fines.
The rules offer a glimpse into the administration's campaign to drive down the cost of health care, and they come as Trump looks to project a strong image on the issue of health care.
Americans give Democrats a 17-point advantage over Republicans in which party they trust more to handle health care, according to an April poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More bold ideas from the Trump camp are likely to come.
Some of South Carolina's top health organizations say it is too early to weigh in. Roper St. Francis, Trident Health, the Medical University of South Carolina and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina each declined to address the proposals.
“We are paying attention to the proposals, but at this time there is really not enough information available to take positions on the issues," a spokeswoman for BlueCross said in a statement.
The Columbia-based health insurer already makes some pricing information available to its customers online via a cost estimator.
A Roper St. Francis spokesman said "we’re still evaluating the more than 800 pages of the initial proposal" that would require hospitals to publish their negotiated rates.
Schipp Ames, spokesman for the South Carolina Hospital Association, said in a statement this rule would create a major burden for hospitals, particularly small, rural medical centers that already have difficulty meeting reporting requirements.
"Traditionally, we’ve relied on the insurance industry to provide out-of-pocket costs to consumers, and this rule shifts that onus directly onto hospitals," Ames said.
Meanwhile, local experts said the rules won't change the fact of how expensive health care is in South Carolina and the country.
Shelli Quenga, program director at the nonprofit insurance broker The Palmetto Project, said the proposal to allow medical drugs from Canada could raise more questions than it answers. It is unclear whether Canadian manufacturers could produce enough to make a dent in U.S. prescription costs, for instance.
Quenga doubted making negotiated prices public would translate to patients shopping around before going to the hospital.
"It doesn’t mean that it’s going to make you understand it better or have lower costs," she said.
Orgul Ozturk, an economist specializing in health care at the University of South Carolina, said the proposed rules fail to tackle the costs of health care head-on. Patients may not have the acumen or ability to benefit from the proposals.
"It's not really going to bring any fundamental change," Ozturk said.
Ozturk said American patients face high prices in large part because the U.S. allows the health industry to set its own prices, while companies face heavier regulation in other countries.
The president's legal authority to put the policies in place are uncertain and could go through months of tie-ups and possible legal battles.
The rule allowing prescriptions to be purchased from Canada would require a special certification from the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services guaranteeing it wouldn't be a safety threat.
And the proposal targeting hospital pricing is already drawing venom from the national hospital business. Five major industry groups said in a joint statement Monday it "is a misguided attempt" to help patients understand health care prices.
"Disclosing the negotiated rate between insurers and hospitals will not help patients make decisions about their care. Instead, this disclosure could harm patients by reducing patient access to care," the groups said in the statement.