SC has the 2nd-highest share of overdue medical debt, think tank says

One in four South Carolinians has a past-due medical bill in collections, one of the highest rates in the U.S. and second only to West Virginia, according to new data released by the Urban Institute.

The think tank's research was released in late March. One of the highlights: People who belong to communities of color are more likely to have debt in collections, regardless of the type.

And regardless of demographics, medical debt — compared to auto and student loan debt — seems to affect the most people, particularly in the South, according to the data that a major but unidentified credit bureau shared in a collaboration with the Urban Institute.

The credit agency shared data from records for 5 million consumers, with their personal information stripped out. It represents about a 2 percent sample of the U.S. population.

Signe-Mary McKernan, a Urban Institute researcher who published the project, noted the work shows a wide range in the burden of medical debt by state. Among the disparities: While 25 percent of South Carolinians have a bill in collections, just 2.4 percent of Minnesotans do.

McKernan said a strong indicator of medical debt is the percentage of residents in a given area who don't have health insurance. In South Carolina, it's about 16 percent, which is one of the highest rates in the country. She also noted South Carolina is one of a dozen states that has not decided to expand Medicaid, the state-run and federally funded insurance program primarily for low-income people.

Though older people tend to have more health problems, they don't carry the majority of medical debt, most likely because everyone 65 and older is covered by Medicare.

McKernan said the issue "affects all of us."

"The economic health of communities depends on the financial health and stability of their residents," she said.

Accumulating some medical debt is unavoidable for many given stagnant wages, according to the Southern Partnership to Reduce Debt at the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Jenna Bryant, a program director at MDC, a Durham, N.C.-based nonprofit and one of the participants in the partnership, said the divide between rich and poor is the likeliest reason debt is a bigger problem in the South.

"People are starting out from behind," she said. "We have lost the ability to really talk about what it takes to survive in this in this country, especially in the South."