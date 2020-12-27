SC has made important steps educating its nurses, report finds, with more room yet to grow

South Carolina has made progress toward bringing its nursing workforce up to a higher level of education, an important step in ensuring it is prepared to care for its population, a new analysis shows.

Still, the Palmetto State needs even more nurses to pursue higher levels of education, according to a report by the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce.

By 2018, slightly more than half of all nurses in the state held a baccalaureate degree or higher, up from under 40 percent in 2008. That's a significant improvement, but still not ideal, according to the analysis.

The Institute of Medicine, a nonprofit organization that provides public health advice, said in 2011 it wanted to see the proportion of nurses with higher degrees climb to 80 percent by this year because of an increasingly complex system and sicker patients, the authors wrote.

Katie Gaul, director of the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce, said she thinks of the need for nurses less as a shortage and more of a challenge in ensuring they've received the proper training and are in the right locations.

"We tend to have enough," Gaul said. "They may just not be in the places that need them the most."

Registered Nurse workforce report The S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce

Raising educational levels is not only a question of opening new programs, it also requires that nursing schools have enough faculty, Gaul said.

The licensing data used in the analysis cuts off in mid-2018, so the report doesn't address effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the profession's South Carolina workforce.

Those effects are hard to determine, for now. When elective procedures were halted during the spring lockdown, many health care providers — even nurses — lost their jobs, at least temporarily. But hospitals are now reporting severe staffing shortages as COVID-19 has come surging back in South Carolina.

Roughly 42,000 registered nurses were practicing around the state in 2018, according to the analysis, which studied that group. Of those, 93 percent were women, and about half were employed by hospitals.

The report also confirmed Black nurses are in short supply in South Carolina. While the Black population accounts for 27 percent of South Carolinians, 12 percent of the nurses are Black. White nurses, meanwhile, are over-represented.

Even so, Gaul said, the profession tends to be more diverse than others, in part because there are various ways to enter the field. Studies have shown diversity in the health care workforce means better care.

"When you understand the patients, you provide better care, and patients are more satisfied," Gaul said.