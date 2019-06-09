I've been doing some car shopping lately, looking at fuel-efficient conventional cars and hybrids, and that's how I wound up explaining South Carolina's extra tax on hybrids to a car dealership.
I'm not surprised sales people seem unaware that South Carolina now penalizes hybrid vehicle owners. Owners have been surprised, too. I received plenty of calls and emails after the state started collecting extra money from hybrid and alternative fuel vehicle owners in 2018, as they registered or re-registered vehicles.
Technically, it's an added biennial registration fee, not a tax, but that's just playing with words. Just as the state's gas tax is now called a "motor fuel user fee."
Here's what happened, and how those fees play into the financial calculations about buying alternative vehicles versus conventional ones. The 2017 legislation that raised South Carolina's lowest-in-the-nation gas tax turned into a hodgepodge of tax increases aimed at funding road improvements and tax breaks for all sorts of things.
In addition to raising the gas tax by 12 cents — 2 cents at a time over six years — state lawmakers increased the cost of buying and registering vehicles, and added a $120 every-other-year fee on alternative fuel vehicles and a $60 biennial fee on hybrids.
As a result, hybrid and alternative-fuel vehicle owners are now paying more under the gas tax legislation than the owners of gas-burning cars that get poor mileage. Really.
Remember that previously, South Carolina gave out tax credits for buying some hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles, so this was a big about-face.
Now, the extra fees aren't a great deal of money, but the policy does make buying a hybrid or all-electric vehicle a bit less attractive. It's part of a massive shift in policy that's played out in South Carolina and many other states that repealed incentives for buying alternative fuel vehicles, then slapped them with extra taxes.
The thinking was that because hybrid vehicles get better fuel economy — and electric vehicles use no gasoline — their owners should pay extra, because they use less gas and therefore pay less gas tax. As public policy that might make some sense for vehicles that use no gasoline at all, but the logic falls apart when it comes to hybrids.
More importantly, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicle owners are now paying more due to the gas tax increase than people who drive inefficient gas-burning cars and trucks.
The $60 every-other-year fee on hybrid vehicles is a tax on fuel efficiency that only applies to hybrids. Fuel-efficient traditional cars that get much better mileage than SUVs and pickup trucks aren't hit with an extra fee for using less gas. And there are lots of hybrid vehicles that get worse mileage than a plain gas-powered Honda Civic or Mazda 3.
A new Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic gets 36 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving, according to the U.S. Department of Energy — a 50% improvement over a new Ford F-150 pickup. A Toyota Corolla hybrid, or a Prius, offers a more than 40% increase in gas mileage over a regular Corolla or a Civic. But only the hybrids carry an extra fee.
Now, $30 extra yearly for a hybrid and $60 for a no-gasoline vehicle isn't going to break the bank, but consider this. The extra gas tax that will be paid this year by the owner of a gas-burning vehicle that gets 20 miles per gallon is $30, assuming they drive 12,000 miles.
Someone with an electric vehicle will pay twice that much, plus the taxes on the electricity they use. And someone with a hybrid will pay $30, plus the extra gas tax on the fuel they buy.