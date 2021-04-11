The pandemic-driven recession has caused financial hardship for many, for more than a year, and countless renters have fallen behind on their bills.

Unpaid rent, and utility bills, have put many families at risk. And those unpaid rents have also caused pain for landlords, who still have mortgages, taxes and insurance policies to pay.

Census estimates suggest that between 14 percent and 19 percent of South Carolina renters are behind on their rent. Nationwide, an estimated 10 million are in that situation.

Now, South Carolina has received more than $346 million in federal funds to help get tenants caught up on their rent and utility bills. The money will go to the landlords and utility companies, and will help tenants avoid eviction or utility shut-offs.

South Carolina's seven largest counties — the only ones large enough to receive direct funding, with populations above 200,000 — have been rolling out their county-specific assistance programs.

For renters who are residents of the state's remaining 39 counties, the state has $271.8 million available. Lawmakers have decided the S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority, known as SC Housing, will handle that money.

This is a huge amount of assistance, and it can help renters pay back-rent all the way to mid-March 2020. Under federal guidelines, renter households are eligible if at least one person living there meets all of these criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19. Documentation, such as a 2020 federal income tax return, would demonstrate the hardship.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Example: A past-due rent notice, eviction filing, or utility shut-off warning.

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median. Median income varies by county and by family size. For example, a single person could earn up to $46,000 in Charleston County and qualify, but only $29,350 in Bamberg County.

Statewide, 80 percent of median income for a single person ranges from $29,350 to $46,800, and for a family of four ranges from $41,900 to $66,800.

The federal rules also limit the rents that the assistance will pay, but they are generous limits, based on fair-market rents determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

So, how does one get the help?

In the seven largest counties, contact the county government directly. Those counties are Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg.

Don't get left out. While the state and some counties have not started accepting applications, deadlines are approaching in others. For example, Charleston County won't start accepting applications until April 12, but Berkeley County started earlier and the deadline to apply there is April 19.

Residents of the remaining 39 counties will almost certainly apply through SC Housing, although as of April 8 the state was still finalizing legislation to put SC Housing in charge of that funding.

So, what people should do is go to SC Housing's website — schousing.com — click the "sign up for emails" button, and sign up to receive email alerts about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Landlords and utility companies can help spread the word, and they likely will because the assistance money goes directly to them.

Under federal guidelines, "eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median are to be prioritized for assistance."

This initiative is the largest of several efforts to help those who suffered financially due to the pandemic. Previous efforts included help for homeowners with past-due mortgages, and more assistance for homeowners will be coming.