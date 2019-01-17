Children's clothing retailer Gymboree will shutter all of its stores, including a handful in South Carolina, after filing for bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.
The San Francisco-based retailer operates 380 Gymboree stores in the U.S. and Canada, including a shop in Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.
The company operates other South Carolina stores in Bluffton, Columbia, Gaffney, Greenville and two in Myrtle Beach.
Going-out-of-business sales and store closings are expected to continue through April.
When it first filed for bankruptcy reorganization in June 2017, Gymboree ran 1,300 stores. The retailer dates back to 1976.
The chain also owns Crazy 8 stores and will close them as well. None is in South Carolina.
"The company has worked diligently in recent months to explore options for Gymboree Group and its brands, and we are saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses," CEO Shaz Kahng said in a statement.
Gymboree was bought by the private equity firm Bain Capital for $1.8 billion in 2010 and taken private.