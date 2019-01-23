COLUMBIA — A coalition of powerful law enforcement officials and the state's largest medical association came out against the use of marijuana for medical purposes, with the state's top prosecutor calling it "the most dangerous drug" in America.
Flanked by lawmakers, sheriffs and doctors in white lab coats, Attorney General Alan Wilson led an invigorated press conference on Wednesday to denounce legislation that would allow patients to obtain marijuana with a doctor's prescription.
The various speakers, which also included State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, suggested the use of medical marijuana would cause a litany of problems in South Carolina: addiction, increased traffic accidents and — without specifically citing any peer reviewed research — an increase in the number of overdose deaths.
Wilson, who was just reelected to his third term, stood in the center of the Statehouse rattling off words that people use to describe the high from marijuana.
"They use words like stoned, high, wasted, baked, fried, cooked, chonged, cheeched, dope-faced, blazed, blitzed, blunted, blasted, danked, stupid, wrecked, and that's only half the words they use," Wilson said. "Are these consistent with something that describes a medicine."
Dr. March Seabrook, the President of the South Carolina Medical Association, focused his opposition on the lack of medical and regulatory oversight when it comes to marijuana. The state medical association, he said, supports more research on marijuana and the use of cannabis oil for childhood seizures, a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.
The medical association does not agree that marijuana is "the most dangerous drug" in the country, but Seabrook said the new legislation "will not improve the health of South Carolina.”
Wilson's comments and the overall tone of the press conference caused supporters of medical marijuana to blame the groups involved in the press conference for playing on people's fears.
"This is just hysteria," said Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat and former prosecutors who supports medical marijuana.
Nationwide, there are 33 states that have set up regulations to allow for the legal use of marijuana for medical purposes. So far this year, 15 state lawmakers, including many of Charleston County's legislative delegation, sponsored a bill to have South Carolina join that growing list.
The newly proposed legislation would currently allow patients to obtain up to two ounces of marijuana every two weeks, an amount that Wilson specifically criticized.
Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican who has championed a medical marijuana bill for several years, said he's willing to work with Wilson and law enforcement officials to alleviate their concerns about the legislation. Davis said he's willing to reconsider the amount of marijuana that can be prescribed to people.
But he criticized Wednesday's press conference as being divorced from reality.
"I heard so many absurd statements today that I lost room writing down on here," Davis said holding up a legal pad."It's like we travelled in a time warp back to the 1950s."
He also took a direct shot at the medical association for citing dangers with marijuana when many of them have prescribed opioid painkillers to their patients.
Davis pointed out that the law specifically recognizes that diverting medical marijuana for recreational use will constitute a felony.
He tried to refocus the conversation on the people who might benefit from the law including those suffering from things like chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis or appetite loss due to chemotherapy.
Steve Mueller, the Cherokee County Sheriff and President of the South Carolina Sheriff's Association, pleaded for people not to let supporters of medical marijuana "pull at your heart."