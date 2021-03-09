SC governor urges passage of new law to attract California winemaker Gallo to Chester County

COLUMBIA — As Chester County eyes a "once-in-a-generation," $400 million economic development deal expected to bring nearly 500 jobs., S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urges lawmakers to pass legislation to make it happen.

The county, an hour north of Columbia, has given initial approvals for tax incentives to California-based E&J Gallo Winery, a deal known by code-name "Project Magma," but South Carolina's liquor laws could hold the company back from making all of the investments it has planned.

That's why lawmakers, led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, have filed a bill that would attract and benefit wineries in South Carolina. The bill is co-sponsored by powerful Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, and now receives a further boost from the governor.

"South Carolina has a reputation as a state where world-class brands establish operations and thrive," McMaster said in a letter to lawmakers on March 9. "That reputation was earned, in large part, because of a pro-business climate resulting from thoughtful legislative deliberation which balances the interests of our diverse constituencies with the opportunities stemming from robust economic development."

In the letter, McMaster praised Gallo "as a well-respected, family owned company with products that are distributed across the globe."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"This investment by Gallo will transform the community and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity," he wrote.

The major change that the legislation would allow is up to four satellite tasting and sales locations for wineries, breweries and distilleries. Under current law, these locations are only allowed to sample and sell their goods on the sites where they are produced.

The law change also comes with an investment requirement tailored directly to Gallo.

The provision requires a $400 million minimum investment and at least 300 new jobs to be eligible for what it calls a "manufacturer’s satellite certificate." The company also must pay an annual $5,000 fee per location.

"I look forward to signing this bill into law and welcoming Gallo to South Carolina," McMaster said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.