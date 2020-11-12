SC governor says most businesses won't see unemployment taxes increase in the coming year

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that unemployment taxes for most businesses in South Carolina won't increase during the upcoming year, even though the state continues to assist tens of thousands of people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The unemployment taxes companies pay quarterly go into the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which is used to provide jobless benefits to dislocated workers.
That trust fund has been under immense financial pressure since March, when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in South Carolina and state leaders temporarily shut down parts of the state economy to limit the spread of the virus.
Data provided by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce shows the amount of money in the unemployment trust fund included around $1.1 billion before the pandemic and corresponding recession hit the state. That put South Carolina in a better position than many other states as the country entered the pandemic this spring.
Even so, the historic surge in unemployment claims this year quickly drained that money. More than $1 billion has been pulled out of the trust fund since March to help provide emergency aid to cooks, waitresses, hotel maids, nurses, hairdressers and factory workers who were laid off during the public health crisis.
The only reason the fund isn't close to running out of money at this point is because McMaster and state lawmakers pumped roughly $920 million into the system earlier this year. That cash was provided to the state by the federal government through the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress in March.
Without that infusion of federal taxpayer money, the state likely would have been required to borrow funds from the federal government in order to continue providing aid to unemployed workers.