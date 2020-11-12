SC governor says most businesses won't see unemployment taxes increase in the coming year

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.