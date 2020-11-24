SC governor calls on Dominion Energy to drop plans to raise 753,000 customers' bills

South Carolina's governor wants Dominion Energy to withdrawal its request to collect an extra $178 million per year from its power customers in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to Dominion's top executive in South Carolina on Tuesday. It argued the utility's plan to increase the monthly electric bills for roughly 753,000 customers is ill timed with the novel coronavirus still spreading across the country and the economy recovering from a recession brought on by the pandemic.

"I urge Dominion to reconsider its position and apparent plans to proceed with seeking a substantial rate increase in the midst of a pandemic," McMaster wrote.

"A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians," he added.

Dominion submitted its rate request in August to the S.C. Public Service Commission asking the state's seven utility regulators to increase its power rates by 7.7 percent. It marked the first attempt by Dominion to increase its customers' electric bills since the company took over S.C. Electric & Gas and its parent company SCANA Corp. in 2019.

Rhonda O'Banion, a spokeswoman for Dominion, said Tuesday that the company would not be dropping its rate hike request in the face of the governor's opposition.

"We take seriously the concerns that the governor expressed," O'Banion said in a prepared statement. "We recognize that there may never be an ideal time to request a rate review. We have been helping our customers who are struggling financially through the pandemic. Our customers also count on us to keep the electricity flowing safely and reliably, and we made our filing to continue to meet this obligation."

The lawyers for Dominion are set to face off with attorneys representing environmental groups, large manufacturing companies and two consumer advocacy agencies early next year. With Dominion forging ahead with the proposal, those hearings will determine whether the utility is allowed to increase the power bills for ratepayers around Columbia, Beaufort, Orangeburg and Charleston.

The company was already facing pushback to its rate hike request from the state Office of Regulatory Staff and the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs, which advocate on behalf of utility customers.

The governor can't force Dominion to drop its request, but McMaster's letter places a significant amount public pressure on Dominion, which is still trying to build up its political capital in South Carolina.

Dominion entered the utility business in South Carolina in 2018 following the cancellation of the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.

The company convinced state utility regulators to allow it to take over SCE&G, which was the primary owner of the abandoned nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. It also persuaded the state utility commission to allow the company to charge SCE&G power customers another $2.3 billion for the failed nuclear project over two decades.

It's with that backdrop that Dominion filed its rate hike request this summer.

Dominion now wants its electric ratepayers to reimburse the company for millions of dollars that were spent over the past eight years on storm damage costs, power plant upgrades, tree-trimming expenses, power line improvements and incentive packages for the utility’s employees. That would increase the power bill for an average customer by $9.68 or nearly $132 per month.

Earlier this month, Robert Blue, the President and CEO of Dominion Energy, told Wall Street analysts the company had worked to build up its reputation in South Carolina over the past two years. And he said he hoped that would be enough to help the utility lock in its rate hike request.

"I think the credibility that we seek to establish and that we're going to continue to maintain will help us out," Blue said.

But it's not working out that way for Dominion.

McMaster specifically cited how much Dominion is worth on Wall Street, and argued it wouldn't be right for Dominion to collect more money from South Carolina homeowners and businesses when many are struggling to meet their existing bills.

"I feel sure that Dominion has been affected by COVID-19 as well," wrote McMaster, a Republican. "However, it is my understanding that Dominion’s parent company has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion and appears to be on track to issue one of its largest years of dividends to shareholders in recent history."

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with that in and of itself," McMaster added, "but as South Carolinians are working to keep their lights on and their businesses open, it is important to place Dominion’s request for a rate increase in the appropriate context."

The governor isn't the only South Carolina politician protesting Dominion's plan.

Several state lawmakers, who elect the state's utility regulators, also raised issues with Dominion's rate hike request during public hearings that were held earlier this month.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, was one of them.

"What are customers getting from Dominion that is worth an additional $16 per month?" Massey asked during the hearing. "Frankly, what are Dominion's customers getting that is worth anything more per month?"

Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, expressed similar concerns.

"The timing couldn't be worse," McLeod told the utility commissioners. "We're in a global pandemic with record exposures, record deaths and record unemployment."

"Where's the logic or urgency that would compel Dominion to do something like this now on the backs of those who can least afford it?" she asked.