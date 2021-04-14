SC Gov. McMaster would rather pay up front than borrow for Charleston port improvements

South Carolina taxpayers might not have to borrow $550 million to pay for improvements at the Port of Charleston under a proposal floated by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The state's Board of Economic Advisors told legislators last week they'll have an unexpected $1.7 billion in extra tax revenue to spend in this year's budget, and McMaster said some of that money could be used to pay for a rail yard and barge program at the port. He added some of the money also could come from federal COVID-19 aid that will arrive later this year.

"I would not want to borrow money for that," McMaster said of the port improvements. "I’m hoping with the good news from the Board of Economic Advisors and the coming $2 billion from the federal government, I’m hoping there’s a better way to do that."

McMaster said rules for how the federal dollars can be spent have not been finalized, but "I'm hoping there's enough flexibility we can use some of that for that project, which is a tremendous project. Our port is a great asset for the people of our state."

The state Senate in February approved a resolution to issue $550 million in bond debt to build a rail yard adjacent to the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston. The money would also pay for a barge operation that would move containers by water from the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant to the Leatherman Terminal site, reducing the number of trucks on local highways.

The debt plan still needs approval from the House of Representatives, where it has stalled in the Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, has said he is not opposed to the port's plan but first wants to see if it can be funded outright from state revenues.

"I’m not ready to forgo any option," Smith told The Associated Press.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said he'll leave it up to the General Assembly and McMaster "to decide the best way to fund the projects."

"South Carolina Ports identified the need for these vital infrastructure projects to ensure port competitiveness for decades to come," Newsome said, adding "we continue to be grateful for the support we have received for these critical infrastructure initiatives."

Regardless of how the projects are funded, the SPA plans to go ahead with transferring its role in a new ocean terminal along the Savannah River to Jasper County officials. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, required the transfer in exchange for agreeing not to block the port's debt plan.

Davis has been critical of what he terms the SPA's slow movement toward developing the Jasper County port in partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority. While the SPA and Jasper County Council have approved transferring the SPA's share of the 50-50 partnership, the Georgia Ports Authority has not. All sides have until Sept. 1 to finalize the agreement.

The House approved a $10 billion budget plan for the coming year, but that spending was based on what Smith termed "a pandemic worst-case scenario" and didn't include the extra $1.7 billion from economic growth and unspent reserves and surplus funds.

In addition to the extra state funds and federal COVID-19 relief, South Carolina is set to get $525 million in a settlement with the federal government over plutonium stored at a former nuclear weapons site near Aiken.

The Senate’s budget-writing committee is putting together its plan and a debate by the full Senate is scheduled to start April 26.

Newsome has said the rail yard and barge operation are needed for the Port of Charleston to remain competitive with other ports in the Southeast and Gulf Coast. Construction of the rail yard and barge project would take about two years and would cost taxpayers an additional $6.3 million a year in interest payments over 15 years if the money is borrowed.

Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence and the new terminal's namesake, first proposed the bond deal in January.