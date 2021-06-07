SC gets 3rd Topgolf entertainment venue with new North Charleston site

The entertainment firm Topgolf plans to open one of its golf-themed venues combining indoor games with food and drinks near Tanger Outlet Center in North Charleston.
Construction of the two-level, 72-bay venue is set to begin early next year and is projected to open in late 2022.
It will be Dallas-based Topgolf's third location in South Carolina, with others previously opened in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, according to a June 7 announcement.
"North Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a vibrant culture with individuals seeking new and exciting experiences," Chris Callaway, the company's chief development officer, said in a statement. "We are eager to start creating memorable moments in North Charleston and look forward to future growth in the region."
The venue site will be near the intersection of Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, near the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. It is expected to employ more than 300 workers.
Topgolf offers a variety of indoor driving range-style games that utilize micro-chipped golf balls and technology that keeps track of every shot, including the accuracy and distance of each ball. Its venues also offer a variety of bar-type food, such as pizza and burgers, as well as beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
Topgolf Entertainment Group and Callaway Golf announced a merger last year that was completed in March and valued at roughly $2 billion. Topgolf had revenues of $1 billion in 2019 and expects to make at least that much this year following declines in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
"Topgolf is recovering faster than anticipated and remains poised for significant growth," Callaway said during a conference call with analysts in May. "Venues are benefiting from continued positive trends, with strong walk-in traffic, events business benefiting from small and medium-sized social gatherings and continued operational efficiencies."
Topgolf has opened five new venues so far this year, with plans to complete at least three more by year's end. All told, the company has more than 80 locations either open or in development in 30 states and five foreign countries.