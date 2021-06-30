SC gasoline tax goes up again on July 1

South Carolina motorists will be paying slightly more to fill up as many residents get on the road for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The statewide gasoline tax will climb by another 2 cents to 26 cents a gallon starting July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the government's fiscal year.

The money helps fund road and bridge projects.

The latest increase will cost Palmetto State drivers, on average, an extra $24 to $26 over the next 12 months.

The first hike took effect in 2017. The state is gradually raising the tax to 28 cents per gallon by 2022 in annual two-cent increments that take effect July 1.

The need for roadwork revenue was highlighted earlier this month when the head of the S.C. Department of Transportation told lawmakers that the growth of electric vehicles will someday put a dent in how much money the state collects from motorists.

Christy Hall said that raising the current e-vehicle annual fee of $60 to $200 or $250 would match up with what owners of gas-powered automobiles pay.

Alabama, Georgia and West Virginia already charge electric vehicle owners $200 annually. Other Southeastern states charging more than South Carolina include Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Mississippi, according to Hall's presentation.

South Carolina collects $1.15 billion a year in taxes and fees. Just $1.8 million came from registration fees on fully electric and hybrid vehicles, according to DOT.

The July 1 tax increase coincide with an overall increase in gasoline prices, driven in part by rising oil prices and higher demand. In South Carolina, drivers were paying an average was about $2.82 per gallon as of June 30, up sharply from $1.94 a year ago, according to AAA.

"With oil's continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price. With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation."