SC gas tax is going up one way, but down in others

South Carolina motorists will be putting their 2 cents in come July 1 — again.
The S.C. Department of Revenue last week issued a brief reminder that the statewide gasoline tax will climb by another two pennies to 24 cents a gallon at the start of the 2020 fiscal year.
The increase will cost Palmetto State drivers, on average, an extra $24 to $26 over 12 months to provide cash for road and bridge projects.
The first hike took effect in 2017, with the goal of raising collections to 28 cents per gallon from 16 cents by July 2022 in annual two-penny increments.
A typical South Carolina vehicle operator shelled out between $1,200 and $1,299 at the pump in 2017, according to the latest spending estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
While drivers will be paying slightly more to fill up in a few weeks, the bottom line figure for the state is poised to be less than expected for the 2021 fiscal year, marking yet another negative byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic.
The S.C. Department of Transportation originally forecast that tax revenue from gasoline and diesel fuel sales would total $811 million through June 30, 2021. It recently lowered its collection estimate by almost 9 percent, to $729 million.
Even so, that will top the $675 million the department is now projecting for the waning 2020 fiscal year. That's more than 7 percent below pre-virus projections.
Incentives clawback
A Charleston-based candle maker says it plans to fight attempts in Tennessee to force it to return money it received for an expansion in that state.
Economic development officials in the Volunteer State recently filed a lawsuit against MVP Group International, saying the manufacturer failed to create enough jobs to qualify for $500,000 in state incentives it received as part of a 2014 agreement. MVP promised to create 100 jobs over a five-year period ending in May 2019, but state officials say only 43 workers were hired.
Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development wants to recoup $285,000 of the incentive money, part of a $2 million expansion at MVP's Union City plant in Obion County.
Matt Dillon, general counsel for MVP, said the company believes the actual number of hired employees "may be miscounted for a number of reasons, including the lack of available qualified people in that area to fill open positions at the times when those jobs came open, as well as other challenges beyond our control."
Dillon said MVP's goal "is to make sure that all underlying facts are clarified and to work toward a mutually acceptable resolution" with Tennessee officials, added: "Union City is a fine community and we are very proud to still be a part of it."
The candle maker has its corporate headquarters off Clements Ferry Road.
Back bar?
The state Supreme Court is rolling out a back-up plan for the test that would-be South Carolina lawyers must take.
The mid-year bar examination is still scheduled for July 28-29, but it could get pushed back to Sept. 9-10.
"The court will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 crisis, including state and federal directives and guidance, to determine if the ... examination can be safely administered in July," according to a notice posted online last week.
In either case, all test takers "should be aware that they may be required to wear face masks or comply with other requirements to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 infection during the administration of the examination," the court said.
"Any applicant who fails to fully comply with these requirements, or exhibits fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 infection, may be excluded from the examination," it continued.
More details about face masks and other test-taking requirements will be released in letter to be sent out by July 1.
The court is making allowances for anyone hesitant to sit for the exam next month, either because of the health risks or the restrictions. It will allow them to apply for the test next February test without having to pay an additional fee.
The high court added that it "deeply regrets the stress and uncertainty" the pandemic has caused for the bar exam process.
In July 2019, 444 would-be attorneys took the grueling two-day test in South Carolina, with 303 earning passing marks.