A Summerville drug developer has settled a lawsuit that its ousted CEO filed against the company to collect his severance package.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. said in a brief statement that it has agreed to pay David Dodd $775,000, or less than half of the amount he was seeking, to end the litigation between them. The company did not elaborate.
Dodd had been chief executive officer of the biopharmaceutical business from 2013 until July 2017, when Aeterna said it fired him and another senior executive “for cause.”
Shortly after his ouster, the company said in a 15-page legal claim filed in Canada that its board "uncovered what it believes to be a conspiracy" involving Dodd to take control of the firm and acquire the U.S. rights to its core product — a test for adult growth hormone deficiency called Macrilen.
Aeterna said it dismissed Dodd partly because he refused to follow directives.
He then sued the company in Beaufort County to collect about $1.66 million in separation pay he said he owed under his work contract. The case was later transferred to federal court in Charleston
In his complaint, Dodd said the reasons the board cited for his dismissal "are false and do not constitute sufficient or proper grounds for termination for cause under the employment agreement."
The severance package was to kick in if he was fired "without cause" or quit "for good reason." The terms included a payment of twice his annual base salary, accrued bonuses and health insurance coverage for 18 months. Also, he would be allowed to cash in his Aeterna stock options immediately.
Dodd was paid $475,000 in salary in 2016 and no bonus.
The $750,000 payment to him also settles the legal claims filed in Canada.
Aeterna arrived in the Charleston region from Quebec in 2014 with hopes that it would help elevate the profile of the region’s life-sciences industry.
The company is still registered in Canada, but its executive offices are in the S.C. Research Authority headquarters in the Nexton development in Berkeley County.
Earlier this year, the company announced an agreement to market Macrilen throughout parts of North America under a licensing deal with Strongbridge Biopharma. Aeterna received $24 million, and it collects 15 percent of the first $75 million in sales and 18 percent above that until the patent expires. It also can earn bonuses based on future financial goals.