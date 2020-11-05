SC firm orders millions of surgical gloves that never arrived. Now, $5.2M is missing.

A North Charleston-based company ordered more than 1 million boxes of surgical gloves valued at more than $5 million earlier this year. Months later, the medical supplies have yet to arrive, and the money the company paid is nowhere to be found.

ProPac Inc. filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in an effort recover $5.2 million it spent on the personal protective equipment.

The company has a long track record of procuring disaster supplies for groups that include the American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, public health departments and local fire stations.

That's what ProPac was doing when it hired contractors in June to find millions of surgical gloves it could supply to a customer. But the deal quickly soured and most recently resulted in claims that the company's money was seized at a factory in Vietnam.

Gordon King, the founder and CEO of ProPac, said his company has been supplying health care workers, first responders and private businesses with emergency supplies for more than three decades, and that its work has been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

King didn't intend for the glove deal to end up in federal court, he said. But he believes the supplier in the transaction has "taken advantage" of the situation by failing to ship the merchandise and refusing to return ProPac's money.

"We regret to resort to legal action, but we are left with no other viable option," King said in a written statement this week.

In its complaint, ProPac named two contractors that were involved in the glove deal: Atlantic Group USA and Medical Biowaste Solutions Inc.

Atlantic Group operated as the middle man. ProPac hired it to find a ready supply of gloves, which has become a difficult job during the pandemic.

Legal documents show the case is largely focused on the role of California-based Medical Biowaste Solutions and its CEO, Randall Roth.

According to court records, Roth promised his company could deliver the gloves ProPac needed, and Atlantic Group then sent Medical Biowaste the money.

From that point on, it's unclear what happened.

Medical Biowaste did not respond to emails sent to its lawyers this week. Daniel Weber, an attorney with Atlantic Group, said his company believes it was defrauded along with ProPac.

According to the lawsuit, Medical Biowaste repeatedly made promises that "the gloves were moving." Roth allegedly said 322,000 gloves would be shipped by air freight and asked for additional $722,000 to cover for those transportation costs.

The gloves were never delivered to Atlantic Group or ProPac, according to the lawsuit.

The client that ProPac was working for eventually pulled out of the deal. When ProPac began trying to recoup its $5.2 million, the story from Roth allegedly changed.

According to an email filed in court, Roth said the money his company received had been seized when the Vietnamese government raided a factory where the gloves were being manufactured. His claim is now being scrutinized, including questions whether the plant exists.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has ordered Medical Biowaste to turn over any contracts or communications with the Vietnamese manufacturer. He also ordered the company to produce the wire transfers showing where ProPac's money went.

The case could come to a head next week. Roth is being ordered to testify under oath about the missing $5.2 million, the factory and his company's promise to deliver the gloves.