SC firm eyes rights to potential COVID-19 vaccine

Shares of a Summerville pharmaceutical firm jumped Tuesday after the company disclosed a new deal that gives it the exclusive right to license a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. told investors that it struck an option agreement with Julius Maximilians University of Wurzburg in Germany. The company's thinly traded stock climbed more than 37 percent to about 96 cents as of 1:45 p.m.

Scientists at the university are working on an oral immunization product that could combat COVID-19 and other coronavirus diseases, according to the announcement. The starting point for their research is a typhoid-fever vaccine that's been in use since the 1980s.

The deal with Julius Maximilians gives Aeterna the right to negotiate a worldwide license to develop the drug, assuming all of the regulatory hurdles are cleared.

A key next step will be to determine a "roadmap" for the first trials with humans as test subjects. Thomas Rudel, a professor at the university, said "the aim to begin the clinical development as soon as possible.”

The company noted that researchers at Julius Maximilians aren't starting from scratch, saying that the existing typhoid-fever vaccine they're working with has been administered 150 million times.

"Aeterna believes that, if it is determined that there is sufficient data to advance into human clinical trials, the development program for this particular COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be abbreviated because extensive clinical safety data is already available for the underlying vaccine strain, ..." it said.

The company expects to decide whether it will hammer out a licensing agreement with the school by mid-2021. In the meantime, it will advise the research university on early-stage drug development issues and manufacturing.

“While vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed, we believe there is opportunity for improvement," Aeterna CEO Klaus Paulini said in a statement. "That includes the potential to develop a more cost-effective oral alternative with less onerous storage requirements than the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines.”

The goal is to develop an immunization treatment that can be kept in a refrigerator or at room temperature without losing its effectiveness. The current U.S.-approved vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna must be stored in vials at sub-zero temperatures.

Aeterna arrived in the Charleston region from Quebec in 2014 with hopes that it would help elevate the profile of the region’s life-sciences industry. The publicly traded company is still registered in Canada, but its corporate offices are in the S.C. Research Authority headquarters in the Nexton development. It also has a German subsidiary in Frankfurt, where Paulini the CEO is based.

Previously, the Summerville firm developed a test for adult growth hormone deficiency, which is now sold as Macrilen by another pharmaceutical company under a royalty agreement. Aeterna said it's working to enter new sales deals for the product while also also seeking authorization to expand its use to children.

The Julius Maximilians venture was announced one week after Aeterna was notified that its stock fell short of the Nasdaq's minimum bid-price threshold of $1. The company has until late July to bring its shares back into compliance. Otherwise, it could be delisted by the exchange.

Shares of Aeterna slipped below $1 about six months ago. At their most recent peak, in April 2019, they were trading for more $5 each.