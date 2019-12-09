One of the biggest and oldest financial institutions headquartered in the Palmetto State is looking to strengthen its foothold in the Pee Dee region.

South Carolina Federal Credit Union said Monday it is buying a small not-for-profit lender in Florence, its third acquisition in the city since early 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Members of the two-branch Health Facilities Federal Credit Union voted to approve the sale Nov. 21, according to a written statement.

North Charleston-based South Carolina Federal said it expects to close the deal on March 2. Among other attributes, the buyer is bullish about the Florence area's growing health care, insurance and manufacturing sectors.

“We are very proud of our presence in Florence and are thrilled to deepen our community reach by merging with Health Facilities, a strong and trusted local entity,” CEO Scott Woods said. "Florence is a thriving town, and we are committed to providing the best service to our soon-to-be 10,000 members here.”

Health Facilities was started in 1977 to provide loans and other financial services to medical industry employers and their workers in the Florence area. It had about $32 million in loans and other assets as of Sept. 30.

Both branches will remain open after the sale, and all employees will be retained by South Carolina Federal, including CEO Robert Harris, who will stay on as city executive.

"The leadership of Health Facilities believes this merger is an opportunity to provide more convenient, competitively priced products and services to our members, while keeping pace with the growth of Florence," Harris said.

South Carolina Federal was set up by Navy yard workers in North Charleston in 1936 and has grown to about 155,000 members. It's now ranked as the 152nd-largest credit union in the country based on its $1.83 billion in assets.

The lender's Pee Dee expansion took root in February 2017 when it finalized the buyout of the two-branch Florence DuPont Employees Federal Credit Union. Last year, it added snapped up S.C. Telco Federal Credit Union, giving it three offices in the market. One has since been closed.

More recently, South Carolina Federal has added brick-and-mortar locations in Spartanburg and Lexington. Most of its 21 offices are in and around Charleston and Georgetown. It plans to open its first newly constructed branch in more than a decade in March on State Road in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County.