SC Federal completes merger with Upstate credit union

South Carolina Federal Credit Union has finalized a deal that expands its presence in the Upstate.
The North Charleston-based member-owned lending cooperative said Tuesday that it has completed its merger with Spartanburg City Employees Credit Union, which voted to approve the combination in June.
The change took effect Aug. 1.
Started by Navy yard workers in 1936, South Carolina Federal is a newcomer to the Spartanburg market. Its expanded to the area in mid-2019 by merging with Spartan Federal Credit Union, giving it an office on Charisma Drive. The Spartanburg City branch is inside City Hall on Broad Street and will remain open.
"We opened our doors in Spartanburg last year and were quickly welcomed into this vibrant, tight-knit community," said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal. "We are excited to serve even more Spartanburg residents and help our newest members uncover more resources, benefits and value from their credit union."
The Spartanburg City lender was started in March 1961 from a supply closet inside the municipal fire department. It has assets of $7.5 million, according to its website.
The merger is the second that South Carolina Federal has put a bow on this year. The other, with Health Facilities Federal Credit Union in Florence, was completed in early March.
South Carolina Federal also is proposing a merger with the 64-year-old Charleston County Teachers Federal Credit Union, which has about 820 members and assets totaling $1.7 million. A vote on that combination is set for Aug. 27.
Board members for the teacher's credit union said in a regulatory filing that the merger is "in the best interests of members because it will increase efficiency and operations of scale, provide greater access to branches and ATMs while providing the membership with a wider array of products and services."
South Carolina Federal is one of the largest credit unions in the state, with about 165,000 members, $2 billion in assets and 24 offices in the Charleston, Columbia, Georgetown, Florence and Spartanburg markets.