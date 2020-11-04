SC Federal completes merger with Charleston teachers credit union

A North Charleston-based not-for-profit financial cooperative has sealed its third merger of 2020.

South Carolina Federal Credit Union said this week that it has formally taken over the 64-year-old Charleston County Teachers Federal Credit Union, which had about 820 members and assets of $1.7 million. The tie-up was first proposed in July.

The newly acquired credit union's only retail location at 4 Carriage Lane in West Ashley was closed after the transaction was finalized.

South Carolina Federal said its newest members now have access to 24 financial centers and an ATM network across the state, as well as new products and services, including debit and credit cards, online banking tools and mortgages. A nearby brick-and-mortar branch is on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, less than two miles away from the shuttered office.

"We look forward to working together on everything from day-to-day transactions to more complex financial needs," South Carolina Federal CEO Scott Woods said in a written statement.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

No money changes hands when credits unions merge.

When the latest deal was announced, board members for the teacher's credit union said in a regulatory filing that the move was "in the best interests of members because it will increase efficiency and operations of scale, provide greater access to branches and ATMs while providing the membership with a wider array of products and services."

Started by local Navy yard workers in 1936, South Carolina Federal has grown to become one of the largest credit unions in the state, with about 165,000 members, $2 billion in assets and offices in the Charleston, Columbia, Georgetown, Florence and Spartanburg markets.

In 2020, the nonprofit has finalized mergers with Health Facilities Federal Credit Union in Florence and Spartanburg City Employees Credit Union in the Upstate.