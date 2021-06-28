SC family-owned shipyard set to lift most boats, at 108 years old

A multi-generational family-owned business on Yonges Island that's been in operation for more than a century is getting a literal lift — with an assist from the federal government.

Stevens Towing Co. is one of 31 shipyards nationwide — and the only one in South Carolina — to receive funding this year through a U.S Department of Transportation program.

The company, founded in 1913, plans to use the nearly $1.4 million to reel in an 820-metric ton travelift boat hoist. The device is large enough to lift tall mega-yachts, long cargo vessels or large tugs. It will allow Stevens to expand the type of work it does in its new zero-emissions yard.

"Logistics and transportation companies are an essential foundation of our country’s economy," Johnson Stevens, company president, said in a statement. "We are committed to doing all we can to help our country recover from the 2020 pandemic and thrive into the future.”

In addition to hauling cargo and repairing ships, Stevens Towing operates 13 towboats and does contract work with the U.S. military.

The company employs more than 100 workers and operates a youth apprenticeship program that has taught welding skills to 22 students from Charleston-area schools over the past four years. Four of the program's graduates are now gainfully employed on the Stevens payroll.

The DOT grant program was set up to help small shipyards in 2008. This year, it awarded $19.6 million to 31 companies in 15 states.

Alma matters

University of South Carolina graduates tend to stray not too far from campus, even after they make the inevitable transition to the working world.

That’s one of the findings of a new analysis by a website that targets the pursuit of higher education.

StudySoup, a digital marketplace where course notes, study guides, tutoring services and other academic content are bought and sold, used information posted on LinkedIn about degree-carrying career-seekers from more than 1,700 colleges and universities.

It then selected 25 schools and compiled the top five cities or towns where most of their alumni reside. Graduates without LinkedIn profiles aren’t included.

StudySoup published its analysis June 10, It found that the No. 1 landing spot for USC graduates is Columbia, at 40,354 alumni. It also noted as an aside that the Capital City was ranked No. 5 in WalletHub's Best Cities to Start a Career in 2021 — one spot ahead of Charleston.

Next up was Charlotte, with 11,530 Gamecock grads, followed by Greenville with 10,431.

The Holy City came in fourth, accounting for nearly 9,900 USC faithful.

The list was rounded out by greater Atlanta, at 6,447.

Of the 25 schools StudySoup broke out in its report, USC was the only Palmetto State representative.

In the index

One of South Carolina's newest publicly traded companies is getting a promotion of sorts, Wall Street-style.

Goose Creek-based HireQuest Inc., a national franchisor of temporary staffing services, said it's expected to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the U.S. stock market opens June 28.

The invitation is based on market capitalization, or the real-time value of all shares available in the public market. HireQuest's "cap" was about $276 million as of Friday.

Membership in the Russell 3000, which is good for at least a year, guarantees inclusion in at least one other Russell index "as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes," the Berkeley County company said.

“Inclusion in these indexes is expected to expose HireQuest to new investors, providing broader visibility with the investment community, particularly those who use the Russell indexes to benchmark their portfolios,” CEO Rick Hermanns said in a written statement.

About $10.6 trillion in financial assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.

HireQuest, which sealed two sizable acquisitions this year, became a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol HQI in 2019 through its merger with Command Center Inc. It has said that its 200-plus franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia provide jobs for 60,000 workers annually, mostly in the blue-collar and services fields.

The company's Nasdaq-listed stock hit a 52-week high of $22.90 last week.

SPA treatment

The State Ports Authority is said to be trending favorably — at least within the debt market.

Record cargo growth and the strong Southeast economy convinced Moody's Investors Service to affirm the maritime agency's bond rating following a review of its financials June 10. The firm's "A1" designation is given to upper-medium grade investments with low credit risk.

Moody's said its affirmed rating "reflects the authority's strong growth trend, driven by favorable demographic and industrial trends in the South Carolina and Southeast economies" as well as the SPA's "competitive infrastructure and operating model, which supports high productivity and low port charges to users."

The rating agency also took note of the SPA's rising debt level. The SPA is at 94 percent of its borrowing capacity, having taken on $1.7 billion in recent years to help shore up Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant, buy new cranes and other equipment and complete the first phase of the new Leatherman Terminal on the old Navy base.

Still, Moody's said the spending is a long-term positive because it "will enhance" the SPA's "competitive position in the Southeast port market."

Moody's "reaffirmed our rating with a very glowing report," said ports chief Jim Newsome. "That report is glowing because we really made our forecast."

The SPA expects to end its fiscal year this week, on June 30, handling a record 1.42 million cargo containers.