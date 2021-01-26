SC event organizers suing Patriots Point for calling off sold-out New Year's Eve party

Organizers of a 1,000-person New Year's Eve party that was going to be held on the Yorktown aircraft carrier at Patriots Point are suing the state-owned museum's board for not allowing it to take place because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event, called the Yorktown Countdown, was called off the afternoon of Dec. 30 — the day before it was supposed to take place — through a unanimous vote by the Patriots Point Development Authority.

In its resolution, the board said that, "because of safety concerns," it had agreed to "postpone" the private party "to a future date."

Robert Patterson, owner of the Mount Pleasant-based businesses putting on the event, Special Ops Events and Top Shelf Catering, said that since this was a holiday-specific gathering their decision was effectively a cancellation.

Patterson said he is unable to refund ticketholders unless he can recoup money already spent on the event. In a Facebook post Dec. 30, he estimated that figure at about $200,000.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas, stated that tents, portable toilets and other event equipment were starting to be loaded onto the Yorktown two days before the event.

Patriots Point's special events manager asked for the last installment of the rent the morning of Dec. 30, and that payment was made, according to the complaint.

Media outlet were given notice of an emergency meeting of the museum's board around 12:30 p.m. that day. The agenda had one item: discussion about the private New Year's Eve party. The board met remotely at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Patterson said he was on the Yorktown at the time of the meeting, working on setup for the event which was "mostly finished." Cranes were rented to move equipment onto the carrier, and checks were written to local vendors, he said.

The lawsuit alleges that the postponement didn't come in time to "mitigate their damages in a meaningful way" since "irreversible actions" had taken place to prepare to stage the event the following evening.

This past New Year's would have been the ninth time Patterson hosted the annual party on the Yorktown.

All events in the state with more than 250 attendees must get permission from the S.C. Department of Commerce under current COVID restrictions. A request for the Yorktown Countdown got OK'd by the state for up to 1,000 guests, and, according to the lawsuit, Patterson's company provided the museum with a "COVID-19 action plan" in mid-December.

Tickets were sold out in advance, the lawsuit states.

Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff declined to comment on the complaint and Patterson's claims.

Earlier this month, during a regularly-scheduled meeting of Patriots Point's board, members voted to ban events at the museum with more than 250 attendees "for the safety of patrons." The new rule is effective through Dec. 31 of this year.

The Yorktown Countdown wasn't the only New Year's function to be called off at the last minute in South Carolina.

A couple of businesses in Myrtle Beach opted to cancel soirees planned at their venues days before the holiday, and Greenville's Reedy River Grand Ball, which would have attracted some 700 guests, was canceled the week of New Year's, too.

Other celebrations were moved to a virtual format before the holiday, like Columbia's "Famously Hot New Year" or the "Flip-Flop Drop" at Folly Beach.