SC environmental groups say pellet exporter shirking responsibility for pollution

Frontier Logistics is trying to skirt the blame for plastic pellet pollution on Charleston-area beaches, even though evidence points directly at the firm, environmentalists say in recent court filings.

The Charleston Waterkeeper, an agency in charge of protecting area waterways, and the Coastal Conservation League are attempting to poke holes in Frontier's recent claim that it's the victim of an environmental witch hunt that should be tossed out of court.

"This has not been a rush to judgment. In fact, far from it," said Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley.

The environmental groups are suing Frontier in federal court in Charleston over tiny plastic pellets, also called nurdles, that washed ashore at Sullivan’s Island and other area beaches. They say the pollution — alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water Act — came from Frontier's waterfront terminal at Union Pier.

Frontier, which bags the pellets for export to foreign countries, says it's been unfairly "targeted as a culprit."

In a court filing last month, Frontier said the environmentalists set out to prove a preconceived notion about where the pollution came from and made no attempt "to locate and discover the true source of the pellets."

Wunderley said the groups "spent an enormous amount of time collecting and analyzing evidence that, so far, points in one direction."

The environmental groups say they collected more than 14,000 plastic pellets at sampling locations from Moncks Corner to Hilton Head, and then mapped the locations and concentrations of pollution.

"The data clearly and consistently showed the highest density of pellets near Frontier's waterfront facility," the groups said in a statement on Friday. Chemical analysis of a sampling of pellets showed they contain polyethylene, the only type of plastic handled by Frontier.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In addition, photos taken of Frontier's facility by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control "show pellets scattered all over the pier above the Cooper River," the groups said.

Frontier said last month the pellets could have come from any of 20 companies in the Charleston area that handle the product or from a foreign country shipping them to the U.S. East Coast.

"None of those companies operate on a pier over the Cooper River," the environmental groups said Friday, adding the Waterkeeper took samples near other known pellet handlers but found no evidence of spills.

"If, as this case continues, evidence emerges to indicate other companies are also polluting Charleston waters, we will pursue them as well," Wunderley said.

The environmental groups did not ask for a specific amount of damages in their lawsuit, but requested civil fines of up to $55,800 per day if Frontier is found responsible for pellet spills. The groups are being represented by lawyers from the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Plastic pellets are the raw material used in thousands of everyday plastic goods and are a growing export commodity at the Port of Charleston. They are also one of the world's largest pollution threats in and near waterways, environmentalists say.

Frontier is one of several Charleston-area companies that take pellets produced by natural-gas refineries along the Gulf Coast and package them for export. The company is building a 550,000-square-foot packaging and distribution site off McMillan Avenue in North Charleston.

Pellet packager A&R Logistics also is building a 615,000-square-foot distribution center off U.S. Highway 52 near Moncks Corner. Those new facilities will join Mid-States Packaging in North Charleston and A&R Bulkpak in Monks Corner. Brazil-based Braskem Americas, the largest producer of plastic pellets in the Americas, said in June it will use part of Frontier's new site to export some of its pellets from the Port of Charleston.