SC drug firm raises $29.7M, or 3 times more than it expected

A Summerville biopharmaceutical firm seized on a recent rally in its stock price to raise nearly $30 million, or three times as much as it had anticipated.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. said investors snapped up 20.5 million shares at $1.45 each in a $29.7 million public offering that was finalized Feb. 19.

The company could haul in another $4.46 million in working capital if the underwriter, H.C. Wainwright & Co., decides to purchase more stock within 30 days.

Earlier this week, Aeterna said it anticipated the offering would raise about $10 million.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes. They include further studies into new uses of Aeterna’s main product, which it calls Macrilen, and expanding its drug development pipeline.

The drugmaker was able to sell shares at its leisure after filing an open-ended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission about 18 months ago. It decided this week that the conditions were right to approach investors.

The Nasdaq-listed shares of Aeterna vaulted past the $3.30 mark on Feb. 8, up from about 70 cents a week earlier and up from 29 cents in November. The stock has since surrendered some of the gains. It closed at $1.47 on Friday.

Investors started bidding up Aeterna after the company announced an option agreement would give it the exclusive rights to license a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal is with Germany's Julius Maximilians University of Wurzburg, where scientists are working on an oral immunization treatment that could combat coronavirus diseases. It’s based off a typhoid-fever vaccine that's been in use since the 1980s and has been administered 150 million times.

The agreement gives Aeterna the rights to negotiate a worldwide license to develop the drug, assuming all regulatory and safety hurdles are cleared.

“While vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed, we believe there is opportunity for improvement," CEO Klaus Paulini said in a written statement on Feb. 2. "That includes the potential to develop a more cost-effective oral alternative with less onerous storage requirements than the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines.”

The idea is to offer a treatment that can be kept in a refrigerator or at room temperature without losing its effectiveness. The current U.S.-approved vaccines must be stored in vials at sub-zero temperatures.

Aeterna landed in the Lowcountry from Quebec in 2014. The company is still registered in Canada, but its principal executive offices are in the S.C. Research Authority building in the Nexton development in Berkeley County. It also operates a German subsidiary in Frankfurt, where Paulini is based.

Previously, Aeterna developed a test for adult growth hormone deficiency. It's now sold under the brand name Macrilen by another company under a royalty agreement.