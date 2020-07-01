SC drivers are now paying slightly more to fill the tank

South Carolina motorists are paying slightly more to fill up as many residents hit the road for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The statewide gasoline tax climbed 2 cents to 24 cents a gallon starting Wednesday to coincide with the beginning of the government's new fiscal year.

The money helps fund road and bridge projects.

The latest increase will cost Palmetto State drivers, on average, an extra $24 to $26 over the next 12 months.

The first hike took effect in 2017. The states is gradually raising the tax to 28 cents per gallon by 2022 in annual two-cent increments each July 1.

While drivers are paying slightly more at the pump, less revenue will flow to Columbia than expected because the coronavirus pandemic has hurt gasoline sales.

The S.C. Department of Transportation originally forecast that it would collect $811 million in fuel tax revenue through next June 30. It has since lowered its projection by about 9 percent, to $729 million.