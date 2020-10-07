SC doctors, nursing professor charged as part of a federal investigation into Medicare fraud

More than half a dozen people, including several doctors and a nursing professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, have been charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in schemes that used overseas call centers, telemedicine companies and a network physicians to submit fraudulent Medicare claims.

The new criminal charges stem from an earlier investigation into more than $1 billion in alleged Medicare fraud, which the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Carolina dubbed Operation Brace Yourself.

That previous criminal probe looked into how medical equipment companies were partnering with overseas call centers to convince Medicare recipients to order back, leg or wrist braces. They then used doctors and telemedicine companies to write prescriptions for those products without the medical professionals ever actually examining the patients or determining whether the braces were medically necessary.

More than 24 people were charged in that initial investigation, including Andrew Chmiel, a Mount Pleasant resident who owned several companies that allegedly profited off the scheme.

The newer criminal cases, which were filed in federal court late last month, describe similar networks using telemarketing firms, telemedicine companies and physicians, but this time the allegations went beyond medical braces. Some of the allegedly fraudulent prescriptions were also for genetic testing.

“Those who steal from federal health care programs are taking money from the pockets of taxpayers," Peter McCoy, the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, said in a statement. "This is reprehensible."

Four of the people who were charged in South Carolina last month are or were medical providers in the state.

Three of them, Alyssa Degnan, Fatimah Jah and Jeffrey Hoffman, are licensed as physicians in South Carolina. The other, Kathryn Van Ravenstein, is a licensed nurse practitioner and an assistant professor at MUSC's College of Nursing, according to the hospital's website.

All four of them face similar allegations. Federal prosecutors say they were allegedly paid to write prescriptions for Medicare recipients often without "speaking to, examining, or following up with" those patients. The only information they went off of, federal prosecutors allege, were documents provided by the telemedicine company they were doing business with.

The prescriptions they signed contributed to more than $100 million fraudulent charges to Medicare in South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged in a press release.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Hoffman and Van Ravenstein have already signed plea agreements with the federal prosecutors. The charges they intend to plead guilty to could carry up to five years in prison, another three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

A federal judge could also order them to pay restitution for their role in the alleged scheme. The federal prosecutors could, however, petition the court for lighter sentences as a result of them pleading guilty.

The Post and Courier attempted to contact Degnan, Jah, Hoffman and Van Ravenstein, either directly or through their attorneys.

Walt Cartin, the attorney for Degnan, said his client has fully cooperated with the federal prosecutors and assisted the government in their investigation into the telemedicine companies that took part in the alleged scheme.

“Dr. Degnan approached the government and self-reported her conduct and her role in the charged offense before the government ever identified her as a target," Cartin said.

The other group of people facing felony charges in South Carolina either owned or operated businesses that allegedly profited off of fraudulent sales to Medicare recipients in the state.

David Tsui allegedly ran a company called Comfortland Medical Inc., which shipped wrist braces and other "durable medical equipment" that was eventually billed to Medicare.

And Jeff Charnock and Steve Lowell ran several other companies that operated in a similar fashion, billing Medicare for the allegedly unnecessary prescriptions.

The Post and Courier also attempted to contact Tsui, Charnock and Lowell through their attorneys. Tsui and Lowell have already signed plea agreements, according to federal court records.

Bill Nettles, Lowell's defense attorney, said his client also cooperated with federal prosecutors.

"At a time when it seems passé to take accountability for your actions, Steve Lowell has taken responsibility and has done everything in his ability to make it right," said Nettles, who previously served as the U.S. Attorney in South Carolina from 2010 to 2015.