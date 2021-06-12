SC developers scramble to add space to handle surge in e-commerce imports

Online retail sales — which surged during the pandemic and show no signs of letting up as the U.S. economy reopens — are helping to drive a speculative industrial construction boom in the Charleston area as developers look to get ahead of the demand for warehouse and distribution space to store and deliver all of the stuff consumers are buying on the internet.

Roughly 10 million square feet of so-called spec space — that is, a building without a tenant committed to move in — is either under way or in the pipeline, mostly along the Interstate 26 corridor from North Charleston to the Summerville area.

That figure doesn't include custom build-to-suit projects, such as the 3 million-square-foot import distribution center being developed for Walmart in Ridgeville. That massive building will open early next year and deliver goods brought into the Port of Charleston to about 850 stores within a 150-mile radius.

"The Port of Charleston has made a pretty sizable pivot to cater to the larger e-commerce and retail distribution users," said Matt Pickard, a broker with the Charleston office of Colliers, a commercial real estate firm. "All of the major name-brand retailers are looking for sizable distribution hubs, and Charleston is a great option for them to cater to the Southeast and beyond."

The port's growth over the past decade or so had been focused on manufacturing companies such as BMW and Michelin, whose suppliers needed warehouses in the 150,000- to 200,000-square foot range. The expansion into retail cargo has added an entirely new dimension to the speculative construction landscape.

"Just about everything that's being planned now is 500,000-square-foot or bigger, with cross-dock configurations," meaning inbound goods go in on one side of the building and out to customers on the other, Pickard said.

First to market

Ladson-based Frampton Construction is building a 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse — the biggest spec project yet for the Lowcountry — at the Charleston Trade Center in Summerville. The building will feature 50 dock doors, two drive-in doors, parking for 105 trailers and 243 traditional vehicles.

"Developers are so confident in the economy and e-commerce and the need for places to store stuff that they're confident in their investments" in big-box spec space, said Keaton Green, Frampton's vice president.

"It's a game of being first to market," Green added. "I don't think they really care who the end user is. They just care about putting roofs over concrete to make sure that they have the buildings in place so when the economy does go, like it is now, they'll be prepared for it."

Micah Mallace, senior vice president for sales and marketing at the State Ports Authority, said readily available space "is critical to our success and our growth," adding it's one of the top questions potential port customers ask.

"It's one of the levers of capacity in any port market — do you have enough port capacity, do you have enough truck drivers, enough labor and buildings that can accommodate our business quickly," he said.

Charleston's port set its third consecutive monthly record in May for the number of cargo containers moving through its terminals, with nearly 60 percent of loaded boxes filled with imported merchandise, much of it consumer goods. With the new Leatherman Terminal opening in April and a harbor deepening program that will give South Carolina the deepest channel on the East Coast, growth is expected to continue outpacing the national port average.

"By and large, it's consumer-driven," Mallace said. "You certainly see it in kind of the crazy buying spree that Americans have been on."

The burgeoning electric vehicle market is also driving some of the demand for spec space.

Pickard said the Charleston area "is in good position to land some of the battery plants and some of the ancillary suppliers" for Mercedes-Benz Vans, once it starts production of the e-Sprinter in North Charleston.

The Volvo Cars plant in Ridgeville is another potential source of new business. The Swedish carmaker has committed to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2030 and will add the XC90 SUV to a production line that already builds S60 sedans within the next couple of years.

"Once that second line goes into production, that's when a majority of those tier one and tier two suppliers will commit to the market," Pickard, the Colliers broker, said.

When they do, developers hope to have a place for them to land. Despite all of the industrial construction taking place, the vacancy rate at area warehouses and distribution centers has fallen — from 6.4 percent a year ago to 3.55 percent during the first quarter of 2021, according to a report by the commercial real estate giant CBRE Inc.

"As the Port of Charleston continues its expansion and corporates continue to choose Charleston over markets with higher-taxes, higher costs of doing business and higher-costs of living, the Charleston market needs more industrial development," said Peter Fennelly, president of Bridge Commercial, a Charleston real estate firm marketing a newly announced 125,000-square-foot spec building at North Pointe Commerce Park in Hanahan.

Price points

As the spec building market heats up, so have the prices.

For example, land in the Jedburg area that could be purchased for $70,000 an acre at the end of last year has now doubled, according to commercial real estate agents. A spot at Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston, home to Mercedes-Benz Vans and a Boeing Co. engine plant, now costs upward of $200,000 an acre. That eventually will push development up I-26 and farther inland to the Orangeburg area, where land prices are cheaper.

The biggest constraint developers are facing now is construction materials. Steel prices are up more than 60 percent since the first of the year, while lumber costs have climbed by 90 percent. Much of the increase is driven by sharp increases in demand coupled with supply chain disruptions and the hangover from pandemic shutdowns. Some developers have started pre-ordering steel before the permitting and site work have been completed so it will be on site when construction starts. Even things like overhead doors are in short supply, Green said.

Those higher costs are expected to be passed along in annual rental rates, which are already up 28 percent since 2019 to a Charleston-area average of $6.69 per square foot, according to Colliers.

"Over the past several weeks, the major challenge facing the U.S. non-residential construction industry has shifted from COVID-19-induced disruptions to the ongoing surge in materials prices," Anirban Basu, chief economist with Associated Builders and Contractors, said in written statement. "Non-residential input prices have surged, and much of that increase has occurred since the start of 2021."

Along with higher prices, builders are having to wait longer for materials.

"If you order steel today, it's eight or nine months out before you're getting it delivered," Pickard said "So a lot of developers who were hoping to break ground in the next three to six months are kind of stuck in the same boat as everybody else waiting on building materials to be delivered."

Labor also is in short supply.

The number of South Carolina workers in construction fields stood at 108,500 in April — just 2,000 more workers, or a 1.8 percent increase, over two years ago, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce. Statewide, building permits have risen nearly 40 percent during that same period, according to the Census Bureau.

"The first question we get from any developer that's looking in this market and the first question we get from any company looking to position themselves in this market is labor," Pickard said. "The labor force, and ensuring that we have enough capable folks to fill these jobs, is certainly something to keep an eye on and try and get ahead of."

While the coronavirus has taught developers that market conditions can change almost overnight, many say spec warehouse development for e-commerce firms is as close to a sure thing as real estate gets.

"We're very bullish on it," Pickard said of himself and his Colliers co-workers. "Pretty much everything we do in our daily lives is pivoting to an online method in some fashion. That, coupled with all the infrastructure and capital improvements the port is putting forth. They're going to ensure more companies choose Charleston as a place to bring their products. I don't think it's going to slow down any time soon."