SC dentists, juggling business and COVID-19 safety, face special hurdle

As both licensed clinicians and, in many cases, small business owners, South Carolina dentists are facing a special set of circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And they could be even more challenging in the event of a second economic lockdown, according to a report by a local technology firm.

An order by Gov. Henry McMaster in March stopped all visits to health care settings and halted all elective procedures. It echoed similar orders in other states.

The blow to hospitals was immediately evident. Thousands of employees were laid off. But they weren't the only health-centric businesses affected; South Carolina dental office employees made up one of the largest groups in the ranks of the unemployed last spring.

Now, practices are bouncing back, according to an analysis by Charleston accounting-tech firm Ceterus. In fact, many of the offices that made use of government loan programs put in place to bail out businesses during the downturn now have a higher cash balance than they did last year, the company's research found.

But if the new surge in COVID-19 cases leads to another shutdown, a lack of further stimulus could leave dental practices stranded.

Ceterus is marketing its software platform, which can automate financial reporting and offer predictive analysis, to accountants that serve dentists.

Dentists take on a special risk given they work in patients' mouths — where the droplets that primarily spread the virus originate.

"Reality check...we are working in the airway during a respiratory pandemic," Dr. Julia Mikell, owner of Diamond Dental Studio in Columbia and president of the state dental association, wrote in a letter to constituents in July.

In an interview, Mikell said dental practices were better prepared than most to meet high standards of cleanliness. She said the HIV epidemic in the 1980s brought along a keen awareness of sanitation in the profession, considering patients often bleed, even during routine cleanings.

"We disinfect everything in between each patient. We disinfect our surfaces, we disinfect our chairs, our countertops, we change our masks, we wash our hands, we change our gloves in between each patient," she said. "We were probably closer to being safe than any place except an operating room in a hospital."

Of course, dentists and their staffs also had to add more protective gear, close their waiting rooms and take many other new safety steps, Mikell said.

Some of the additional precautions have meant they can see fewer patients each day.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The number of people cycling through the office poses a new challenge, said Dr. Vicki Tatum of Tatum Dentistry in Charleston. Her staff has to take longer between each visit to disinfect. Ultimately, they can see fewer patients.

Dr. Dana Blalock of Daniel Island Dentistry said like most practices across the state, closing for weeks meant some staff had to go on unemployment as the business lost out on revenue.

"You just had to go into your reserves," she said.

Blalock was able to secure a government-sponsored emergency loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Once she reopened, she said it seemed she was fixing more broken teeth than normal.

Blalock said she has had to make a special effort to assure patients the practice is clean and safe. But after the tumultuous spring, she said business has returned at normal levels. She described the adjustments the office had to make to protect against the virus as "minor."

Many dental practices were able to make use of business stimulus funds. The Ceterus analysis, which was not specific to South Carolina, found three-quarters of offices participated in the emergency loan programs. The average loan was $92,000.

The government stimulus programs left the average dental office with tens of thousands of dollars more cash than they had last year. But absent that funding, which they won't need to repay as long as they spend the funds on personnel, many offices would have been stranded. Further lockdowns with increasing coronavirus cases could bring more lasting financial damage, Ceterus found.

"In our opinion, dental practices should financially prepare for longer-term interruptions and not count on government assistance, which may not be offered in the future," the firm said.

Tatum said studies have shown the virus does not transmit easily within a dentist's office. Though a higher level of protective gear has become part of the routine, she said dental practices are safe places, as long as the right measures are being taken. She urged the public not to put off oral care, particularly because the mouth is a key part of the body's defense.

"A healthy mouth is is definitely a part of having a good immune system," she said.