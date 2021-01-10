SC defense contractor W International adding jobs, buildings

A Goose Creek metal fabricator that's building large-scale parts for the U.S. Navy's next-generation nuclear submarine is expanding its operations at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center.
Defense contractor W International now employs roughly 300 workers and is looking to hire 200 more by the end of this year. As the company grows, it's adding amenities for employees including a training facility, a pair of cafeterias and more office space. The work, to be completed this summer, is being funded by a $55 million contract the company received last year as part of the Defense Production Act Title III.
"The sites have been graded and we're just about ready to start erecting the facilities in the next week or two," said Ed Walker, CEO of W International.
The training facility will provide instruction on welding, electrical hydraulics, rigging, craning and safety as W International starts to build larger metal platforms and other structures for the Virginia class of submarines and Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers. The training is necessary, Walker, said as the contractor takes on new work such as manufacturing piping for electrical hydraulics used in the Navy vessels.
The cafeterias will give the company's growing workforce a place to take a break and grab a snack in an industrial area with few existing dining options. Walker said the company hasn't decided whether they'll include vending machines, provide hot meals or a combination of both.
A new office for supervisors also is in the works at the 451,000-square-foot, cube-shaped building that's the centerpiece of W International's campus. The 225-foot-tall building adjacent to the Cooper River is where the biggest military parts are fabricated and then placed on barges to be transported to customers.
W International is running a full shift and a partial second shift, with further plans to ramp up in the coming months.
"We're looking at steady growth, maybe 20 employees a month, with a mix of skilled labor, purchasing, engineering and administrative staff," Walker said. "We'll be pretty consistently hiring for the next three to four years as we build out the site."
Last year, W International installed new equipment — including three high-definition plasma cutting tables measuring 16 feet wide and 200 feet long — to make the steel platforms and other structures needed to construct the next-generation attack subs that are seen as a critical part of the nation’s defense strategy.
W International counts General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding, the main contractors for the Columbia-class submarine, as its top customers.
SUV surge
Volvo Cars overcame factory shutdowns due to the coronavirus and parts shortages from Mexico to record a small increase in annual U.S. sales during 2020, the automaker reported.
Volvo sold 110,129 vehicles for a 1.8 percent increase over 2019 totals.
"Given the challenges our industry faced this year, I am humbled by what our employees and retail partners were able to achieve together,” Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars USA, said in a statement. "Coming off a strong 2019 (up 10 percent over 2018), and navigating the impact of the pandemic, I’m extremely proud we were able to close the year up 1.8 percent in the U.S. and secure an impressive December result across the Americas region."
Volvo's lineup of SUVs continued to make up the largest share of sales for the Swedish automaker owned by China's Geely Holding Group. The luxury XC90 SUV accounted for 34,251 U.S. sales last year, followed by the mid-size XC60 at 32,078 sales and the compact XC40 at 23,778.
The S60 sedan, which Volvo builds at its $1.1 billion Berkeley County manufacturing campus near Ridgeville, accounted for 11,946 sales in 2020 — the fourth most popular vehicle in the automaker's lineup.