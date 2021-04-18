SC credit union drawn across state line by twofer NC merger

REV Federal Credit Union was entering a fresh phase just as COIVD-19 was ripping through the economy a year ago.

It had just changed its name, ditching the plain-vanilla Heritage Trust brand, and was looking for ways to expand, Jason Lee said at the time.

"At the end of day we want to grow assets," said Lee, then the heir-apparent for the CEO job. "Growing assets is surviving and thriving for a financial institution."

Lee became REV's top executive about two months ago, when longtime leader Jim McDaniel retired.

He wasted little time executing on his growth plan.

Shortly after Lee's promotion, the 66-year-old credit union asked regulators to bless an unusual double merger that has expanded its reach far from its Lowcountry roots and into two distinct areas of North Carolina.

The dual deals with Riegelwood Federal Credit Union in the Wilmington area and the inland Hamlet Federal Credit Union near Rockingham were approved March 31. The expansion gives REV four additional branches — two in each market — and increased its assets by 15 percent to $870 million spread across 66,000 members.

The physical distance between the Lowcountry headquarters and the newly acquired far-flung outposts — it's roughly a three-hour drive — wasn't a deterrent in the age of mobile banking, Lee said last week.

"The rationalization is with the digitalization of financial products and services, it's become easier to spread out and not have to grow by connecting geographic spaces," he said. "That's first and foremost."

One of the biggest challenges will be spreading the REV name in unfamiliar territory.

"The big difference for us is on the marketing and branding front," he said.

The Tar Heel tie-ups demonstrate that credit unions are feeling the same financial pressures as their for-profit bank peers. They include a long period of historically low interest rates — and, consequentially, thinner profit margins — rising regulatory expenses and the need to invest in the pricy technological bells and whistles that customers now expect.

"So you have two trains of thought," Lee said. "You have those that are entrenched in their mindset and strategy of, 'I want to be the long-term survivor.' And then over time, their capital gets kicked away and eaten up."

The Riegelwood and Hamlet credit unions were in the opposite camp. They wanted to grow and offer their members more online options and other services but realized they lacked the resources to pull it off on their own. Instead, they sought out a merger partner with deeper pockets.

“I knew that without the right partner, we couldn’t continue to move forward," Riegelwood CEO June Bigford said in a written statement. "We were lucky to find Jason and REV because they shared our values and are as passionate as we are about supporting our community,”

The merger train isn't showing signs of slowing down. Lee noted that, on average, roughly one U.S. credit union has "disappeared" each business day since around 2006, or about 265 annually, so "it's not exactly slim pickings from that perspective." In the Palmetto State, South Carolina Federal absorbed three of them last year, in Charleston, Florence and Spartanburg.

The fallout from the COVID-19 crisis will likely "put even more pressure on smaller organizations to really try and compete or essentially lead them down a path of finding a larger credit union to merge into," Lee predicted.

Lee was an executive of a Memphis financial cooperative before joining Heritage Federal as president and chief operating officer in mid-2019. One of his stated early goals was to pivot his new Summerville-based employer in "a more modern, relevant and progressive direction."

The name change was an early step. It was the third rebranding for REV, which opened its doors in 1955 as Charleston Air Base Federal Credit Union, later shortened to CAB, to cater to civilians who worked behind the gates. It gradually grew its membership rolls beyond the installation and adopted the Heritage Trust name in 1986.

The latest name switch officially took effect in late March 2020, about a year to the day before regulators approved the one-two North Carolina expansion.

In the months ahead, Lee said he'll be studying potential expansion opportunities, especially in the high-growth Wilmington market, which shares some similarities with REV's local stomping grounds.

He'll also remain on the lookout for other mergers with like-minded credit unions.

"Always open for good partnerships. ... If you're not busy growing, you're busy dying," Lee said.