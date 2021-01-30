SC court says Charleston landlord owes tenant displaced by 2013 East Bay St. fire

A South Carolina appeals court ruled this week that a landlord in downtown Charleston was liable for ending a lease for a night club following a major fire at a building near the City Market in 2013.

The judges in the case upheld a lower court ruling that ordered Yaschik Development Co., the property owner at 213 East Bay St., to pay $133,333 to the owners of the former Club Light, which previously leased the top floor.

The ruling comes nearly eight years after emergency crews responded to an early morning blaze that broke out inside the commercial property in the heart of the peninsula's tourist district.

Roughly 75 firefighters from several local departments fought the blaze that caused flames to leap out the top of the two-story structure between S. Market and Cumberland streets.

It wasn't long after the fire was put out that the legal disputes with the displaced tenants began to heat up.

The initial lawsuit over the damaged property was a complicated case involving the property owner, a company that was the primary leaseholder and two other companies that subleased some of the space.

It was Yaschik's decision to claim the property as a total loss after the fire that led to the lengthy appeal that was decided this week.

Attorneys for the parties involved in the case either did not respond to requests for comment or declined to discuss it.

According to court records, Yaschik informed the owners of Club Light and the two other bars operating out of the building in 2013 — Squeeze and The Brick — that it believed the structure was "totally destroyed" by the fire.

Yaschik didn't actually have a direct contract with Club Light, which also did business as Top of the Bay, but the property owner's decision to label the building as a loss effectively killed the night club's lease.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Attorneys for Yaschik argued that was a "reasonable business decision," and they pointed out that the building was covered by a $1 million insurance policy while the repairs were estimated to exceed $2 million. That was reason enough to show that the property was a loss, they said.

The problem, according to the evidence presented in court, was that Yaschik was negotiating to sell the damaged building at the same time it was telling the tenants that the property was a loss.

That proposed deal ultimately fell through, according to the court records. But it presented a legal opening to Club Light and the other companies that rented the space to claim their leases should not have been canceled.

A jury seemingly agreed with that logic, awarding Club Light and two other businesses that were operating out of the building a combined $2.4 million in damages in early 2018.

The building has been rebuilt since the fire. A local real estate firm is marketing the space to prospective tenants, saying it was renovated "as a restaurant space with a bonus outdoor rooftop bar."

This week's decision from the S.C. Court of Appeals only involved the Club Light portion of the jury award, which was the smallest amount.

Yaschik did not have a direct lease agreement with Club Light, the judges agreed. But the company's decision to claim the building as a loss directly affected the club's ability to operate its business, they ruled, and it interfered in the lease agreement.

Charleston-based Yaschik Development could still appeal the ruling to the S.C. Supreme Court.

The Queen Street company paid $1.8 million for the 10,000-square-foot downtown building in 2003 county land records show.