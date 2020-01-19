It was a rather costly hump day at Target Corp. last week.

Just as the retail giant's disappointing holiday sales report was wiping out about $4 billion in shareholder wealth, a South Carolina court rendered a legal decision that could cost the company a few more bucks.

At issue is an Upstate jury's decision to award $4.5 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit that Target could've settled for a fraction of that amount a few years ago.

Instead, the company elected to go the mat with a customer who was injured outside one of its discount stores.

This wasn't a routine slip-and-fall case, according to the 2-1 decision that the S.C. Court of Appeals handed down Wednesday.

In May 2014, Carla "Denise" Garrison was standing next to her car outside a Target store off Clemson Boulevard in Anderson. The mother of four was scanning a coupon book when she heard her eight-year-old daughter blurt out a typical kid's question: "Mommy, what is this?"

The young girl was holding a discarded and apparently old syringe she'd picked up off the ground. Garrison swatted it away, puncturing the palm of her hand in the process.

She reported the injury and filled out a report with Target in which the store manager acknowledged the area around the car was not clean, according to court documents.

Garrison was tested for HIV and hepatitis, and, to date, she has not contracted either disease, according to her attorney. But her treatment regime lasted about a year, including quarterly blood tests and a battery of debilitating medications that required her husband to take unpaid leave from his job. The family had to borrow money at one point to pay for school lunches, according to testimony.

In the middle of her treatment, Garrison got a call from a Target investigator asking if she felt the company was responsible. She replied that the retailer was "supposed to take care of the parking lot" and that she only wanted her medical bills covered.

Garrison then filed the first of two negligence lawsuits. Her attorney at first proposed a $12,000 settlement, but Target it turned down and countered with a $750 offer. So the complaints were consolidated, and a four-day jury trial took place in September 2016.

When the dust cleared, neither side could claim an outright victory. Two of Target's key defense strategies were rejected, including a request for a new trial. Garrison was awarded $100,000 in compensatory damages, but the court set aside as excessive the staggering $4.5 million in punitive damages.

With neither side pleased with the outcome, they took their legal grievances to the Court of Appeals, which returned its lengthy 48-page decision last week.

In hindsight, Target might be wishing it had settled early on. The appeals court said the company wasn't entitled to a new trial, and it also determined that the retailer had waived how much the jury could award in punitive damages.

The majority appeared swayed by photographs and other evidence showing that the parking lot "was littered with trash and debris on a regular basis" despite claims that it was cleaned twice a week.

"Therefore, while the existence of the syringe and needle were known to happen on just one occasion, there is the potential for its recurrence or for other dangerous debris to harm customers," according to the decision.

The appeals court also pointed to "the potential harm" that Garrison faces "involved contracting a communicable disease such as HIV or hepatitis, along with the attendant medical costs and possible death."

In another blow to the retailer, the original decision to set aside the $4.5 million jury award was reversed last week "because we find there was sufficient evidence of Target's recklessness," according to Wednesday's decision.

The Minneapolis-based company won't be cutting a big check anytime soon. The question over punitive damages was handed back to the circuit court to determine an amount "reasonably consistent with the circumstances of this case," the appeals court said.

Greenville attorney Josh Hawkins, who represents Garrison, isn't holding his breath. He expects Target to dig in its heels and exhaust every legal option.

"They've been on a mission to completely ignore all responsibility or do anything to make the situation right since the start," he said Thursday.

A Target spokeswoman said the company had no comment because the case has not been resolved.