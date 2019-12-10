Four governments in South Carolina settled lawsuits with some of the state's largest telecommunications companies, resolving legal disputes over how much tax revenue the businesses passed along to local 911 call centers.

But the details of those settlement agreements remain unclear.

Local government officials aren't talking. And the companies involved in the settlements argue the terms are secret due to confidentiality agreements.

Officials in Charleston County, Richland County, Dorchester County and the town of Summerville completed settlements with several large telephone carriers. The deals resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially being exchanged.

But the companies claim the public has no right to know what those legal agreements include.

The settlements stem from three lawsuits that were filed in federal court over the past three years. The litigation targeted AT&T, Comcast, CenturyLink, Bandwidth Inc. and more than a dozen other companies that provide phone services in South Carolina.

The telecommunication businesses are supposed to collect a 50-cent surcharge on each phone line they manage and pass that money on to the local governments. But the lawsuits accused the companies of underpaying.

The revenue from the phone surcharges help pay for 911 call centers, which dispatch police, firefighters and other first responders. As a result, the lawsuits accused the companies of depriving the local governments of critical funding for public safety.

"The public is harmed when South Carolina's local governments cannot fund their 911 emergency services," the complaints alleged.

AT&T, Comcast and Bandwidth Inc. all reached agreements last month to dismiss the claims against them, according to the federal court records. But the details about the settlements have yet to emerge.

Ann Elsas, a spokeswoman for AT&T, declined to answer questions about the lawsuits. But confirmed that the litigation resulted in mediated settlements.

Jenni Moyer, a spokeswoman for Comcast, also confirmed the settlements were in place. But she argued the information was secret.

"I don’t believe that information is public," Moyer said in an email response. "There was a confidentiality agreement as part of the settlement."

Bandwidth and CenturyLink also confirmed their settlements were bound by confidentiality agreements.

"We cannot disclose that type of information," said Mike King, a sales representative with Bandwidth.

"Due to confidentiality restrictions, we are only able to say that the matter has been resolved through settlement," said Mark Molzen, a spokesman with CenturyLink.

Earlier this month, The Post and Courier requested information from Summerville and the three counties through the state's Freedom of Information Act. But the newspaper has yet to receive any documents related to the lawsuits.

Charleston County and Richland County said they were working on the open records requests submitted by the newspaper. But officials declined to release any information about the settlements outside of that process.

"I understand the county is under the legal timeframe for the FOIA request you submitted," Harris said in an email response. "You will receive the responsive documents accordingly."

G.W. Parker, the town attorney for Summerville, declined to answer on Tuesday why the town wouldn't turn over the settlement documents. He previously forwarded the paper's FOIA request on to Motley Rice, the law firm that represented the four local governments in federal court.

"There are confidentiality provisions in the settlement agreements which prevents our just turning them over as we normally would," Parker said in an earlier email.

Marlon Kimpson, one of the attorneys for Motley Rice, declined to go into detail about the settlements, but he confirmed the claims against several companies were resolved.

"We are pleased to amicably resolve these claims on behalf of the counties," said Kimpson, who is also a state senator.

Dorchester County Council discussed the litigation in executive session earlier this year, and voted on settlement amounts with AT&T, Comcast, Bandwidth and CenturyLink during public meetings on Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

Those settlement totals came out to roughly $392,500, which will be split between Dorchester County and the town of Summerville.

Dorchester County officials said this week they don't have any records related to the settlements that can be turned over to The Post and Courier.

"We do not have any public records in possession of the county that is responsive to your FOIA," said Tiffany Norton, a spokeswoman for Dorchester County. She instructed the paper to reach out to Motley Rice, which as a private law firm is not subject to the state's open records law.