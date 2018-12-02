Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.