If you want to learn to code, there is now a state-run free resource to help, the S.C. Department of Commerce announced recently.
Free coding courses are nothing new. The web is full of open-source tools for people to learn the skill, from dedicated sites like CodeAcademy to coding communities on Reddit with thousands of followers.
The differences with S.C. Codes seem to be that it is state-run, it has supporters in BMW and the Greenville County Public Library System and its website is set up to connect users with possible jobs they could be qualified for.
The program offers courses in "front-end" development — in other words, how to manipulate what a website looks like and how users interact with it. Then, there is training available in Ruby and JavaScript, both programming languages.
The S.C. Codes website also connects users to a list of jobs. The job descriptions — from the likes of Robert Bosch, Benefitfocus and GE Power, don't appear to be a walk down easy street.
Laura Corder, the Commerce Department's managing director of the Office of Innovation, said the courses are intended to be a launching pad for people to see if they'd be interested in a career in coding.
"This is just really trying to lay the groundwork of, 'Do I have interest in this?'" Corder said.
Regardless of where it's earned, proof of coursework alone isn't enough to earn a job in software development, said Bennie Vorster, BMW Group's vice president of information technolgy, research and innovation.
"It takes passion and persistence with a certain talent to write good code," Vorster said in an email. "The mindset to be a good developer starts with learning new code and growing from that position. "
The German luxury automaker, which makes cars in Spartanburg County, is looking for web developers, he said, and specifically for people with skills in artificial intelligence, user experience software, big data and cybersecurity, to name a few.
But in general, Vorster said any degree of "digital dexterity" is a good thing for the South Carolina workforce.
"Workers with a deeper knowledge of AI and IT-related fields who can integrate this in every aspect of daily work will have an advantage," he said.
Students may consider a degree at a technical college after completing the coursework, Corder said. She said the agency is working to have the courses accredited.
On its homepage, S.C. Codes explains how the tech industry is quickly growing in this state, saying in bold letters "South Carolina Needs More Software Developers." The sector added 2,520 jobs in 2017, according to the site.
Corder said she hopes to partner with groups like Goodwill and public libraries to bring the instruction to minorities and underserved populations in particular.
Signing up is easy. Only a name, email and ZIP code are required.
The platform is borrowed from Build Carolina, a nonprofit helping South Carolinians learn to program.
“The beauty of the platform is that anyone who wants to learn to code can access educational resources that are specific to the needs of employers right here in our state,” Lelia King, executive director of Build Carolina, said in a statement. “South Carolina is leading the charge when it comes to removing barriers to technical education, which will have a direct impact on our workforce, our innovative employers and our economy.”