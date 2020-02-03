As its name implies, the state Commerce Department's SC Codes operates mostly on the web.

But the program also offers brick-and-mortar classes, and soon Charleston residents will have an opportunity to learn how to program from technology professionals for free.

SC Codes launched in the fall of 2018 as a free online job-skills training resource for South Carolinians.

Locals have already had the opportunity to take in-person courses in web development at the Charleston County Public Library.

Now, three-to-six-week programming courses are coming available.

Instructors will guide students through JavaScript, a programming language that powers many websites. Classes will be available both at the main library on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston and at the Baxter Patrick James Island Library in March.

"We know that for many people, it helps to have accountability and an in-person mentor who can help answer questions in real-time," Kim Christ, program director for SC Codes, said in a written statement. "Our mentors represent some of the area’s strongest tech talent, and we are excited about the opportunities these courses will provide."

Spots are limited. Online sign-up details are at airtable.com/shrsL1pd9dDoVwEnY.

Internet investment

After infrastructure updates in a small South Carolina town, telecommunications giant Comcast says its investment in the state tops $270 million since 2011.

Comcast's gigabit-speed Xfinity internet service is now available for the first time to Hampton residents. Offerings for commercial customers were also expanded.

A company spokesman said fiber optic cable was already in place in Hampton. But the company needed to upgrade its locally based hardware equipment.

“We are proud to make this investment in Hampton, which will deliver the fastest internet speeds in the marketplace to local residents and businesses,” said Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president at Comcast.

Comcast announced in November it had completed a $14 million upgrade to its fiber network in the Charleston area. The company said then it would begin offering plans reaching broadband speeds up to 100 gigabits per second to businesses in the area.

Med meets tech

Pee Dee-based medical device manufacturer DeGen Medical is adding a Charleston branch.

The Florence company's technology aids surgeons treating patients with complex spinal disorders. Its new office will be at King and Market streets in downtown Charleston. The outpost will house engineering operations, a lab and a training facility. DeGen will maintain its headquarters in Florence.

DeGen has announced it received clearance for a handful of its products from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. DeGen makes a handful of specialized plates and screws specifically for the spine.