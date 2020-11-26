SC Christmas tree farms expect sales boom as virus drives people outdoors

SUMMERVILLE — Berkeley County Christmas tree farmer Kim Yerich thought this might be the worst year ever for sales of the holiday centerpiece when millions of people lost their jobs in the spring.

So did Steve Penland on his farm in York County near the growing suburbs of Charlotte.

"In the beginning we were looking at a devastating season," Penland said. "When unemployment is high, tree sales are low."

While still elevated, the number of workers without jobs has steadily decreased since the doldrums of the spring lockdown.

As the year progressed, tree farmers started noticing another trend across South Carolina.

Pick-your-own strawberry and blueberry farms did well in the late spring and summer, and pumpkin patches and corn mazes attracted big crowds in the fall as people got outside of their homes during the pandemic.

Because people want to do something away from their houses and with ideal tree-growing conditions this past year, Yerich is expecting a banner year on his conical farm off Cypress Campground Road.

"I think families don't have anything to do," said Yerich, who owns Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm west of Nexton and Cane Bay.

"They can't go to the movies and the entertainment parks with rides have cut back," said Yerich, who also is president of the S.C. Christmas Tree Association.

"They are cooped up and ready to get out and do something fun," he said. "What better thing for families to do than go out and pick out a Christmas tree from the farm. It's outside, and all of the farms are following the recommended safety measures."

Penland, who owns Penland Christmas Tree Farm near Rock Hill, echoed his remarks.

"We are expecting a tremendous season," said Penland, who serves as secretary of the state tree-growing group.

He also believes more people will be shopping for a tree to trim during the week, as opposed to weekends, since they are working from home and their children are being educated remotely.

Both Yerich and Penland had people stopping by to buy trees 10 days before Thanksgiving, but Penland doesn't traditionally open until the day after the holiday while Yerich usually begins selling his collection of greenery the weekend before.

"Most tree farms open the Friday after Thanksgiving," Penland said.

Some open earlier because of the shorter holiday shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas and because some people put up decorations early.

The majority of trees usually sell by the second weekend in December, but Penland said if someone stops by on Christmas Eve and wants to buy a tree, he will take care of them.

As for prices this year, tree farmers expect to keep them at last year's rates when the price on average rose 5 percent statewide.

Penland expects to sell close to 3,000 trees this year on his 60 acres near Rock Hill. Most will be in the range of $50 to $60.

Yerich charges $10 per foot and believes he will sell about 1,500 trees this year, about 200 more than last season.

Last year, he ordered 900 Fraser firs from the mountains of North Carolina, but he wound up not selling about 130 of them. This year, Yerich will have about 700 on hand.

"I don't want to be left with any like last year," Yerich said.

Mitchell Poe, the owner of Cardinal Christmas Tree Farm in West Jefferson, N.C., grows Fraser firs and ships them each year to four lots in the Charleston area.

With about 200 of the popular mountain-grown specimens for sale at each site, Poe usually sells out by the second or third weekend in December.

The price for a 6-foot tree starts around $70 on his lots and goes up from there based on the height of the tree.

Poe said his orders are up this year, and he believes the tree-selling season will be "fast and furious" because everybody is tired of the pandemic and wants to get outside.

Last year, dry weather stunted tree growth, but Poe said it's a different story this year.

"The trees look great," he said. "We have had lots of moisture here in the high country."

Fraser firs have been in limited supply for the past few years because several farmers left the industry during the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Since fewer farms were operating, fewer trees were planted to replace those that matured in subsequent years.

Poe believes it will be about five years before an abundance of Fraser firs are available to bring the market back to balance, but he said anyone who wants a Fraser fir can still find one.

"There will be enough trees for everybody, but to get the tree you want, shop early," he said.

On the peninsula, Hal Frampton is offering his Holy City Christmas Tree lot for the 33rd year, again at 46 Romney St. this year after moving last year from Society Street to make way for a new apartment development.

He, too, carries Fraser firs only from $35 to $300, and after opening Monday, is open only during daylight hours. He expects to sell about 500 trees along with other greenery, poinsettias and stands.

"It looks like it's going to be a strong season," Frampton said.

In addition to garlands and wreaths, tree farms also offer a variety of family activities such as hay rides, children's games and fire pits on cooler days.

"Because of the virus, this year I'll have two fire pits to maintain social distancing," Penland said.