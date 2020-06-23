SC chip maker Lowcountry Kettle expanding operations, offerings

Lowcountry Kettle is expanding its Charleston County operations with an eye toward bringing its line of kettle-cooked potato chips to wider market in the Southeast, the company said Monday.
Expansion of the production site at 4447 Dorchester Road in North Charleston will create 24 jobs and is scheduled for completion by the end of this summer. Lowcountry Kettle received a $250,000 business development loan from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to help pay for the expansion.
"From computer chips to potato chips, South Carolina is a destination that's appealing to companies of all types to find success," Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, said in a statement.
The company uses Bull Bay salts to make a variety of Lowcountry-themed chip flavors, including Bloody Mary, Mustard BBQ sauce, Spicy Pimento Cheese and State Fair Fried Pickle. The expansion will add two new flavors — Bulls Bay Sea Salt and Carolina Reaper — to the mix.
Company co-founder Clayton Wynne previous told The Post and Courier that it's hard to stand out from the rest of the competition with simple chip flavors.
"I think these flavors really represent South Carolina," he said. Lowcountry Kettle has embarked on a marketing campaign to have its snack named the official potato chip of South Carolina.
Lowcountry Kettle got its start in 2015 when Wynne and co-founder Andrew Trumbull were working at The Obstinate Daughter restaurant on Sullivan’s Island. The two were looking for a grab-and-go item they could sell and realized the regional potato chip market was untapped.
The chips are currently sold in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee, with expansion to other states planned.