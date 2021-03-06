SC charitable group founder accused of PPP loan fraud

The founder of a Lowcountry charitable group is accused of being part of a multistate fraud ring that siphoned millions of dollars from a government loan program established to help businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Devonte Demond Thames allegedly spent some of the nearly $410,000 in taxpayer funds that his Hollywood organization received on travel and luxury goods. Also, he paid kickbacks to associates who filed fake paperwork to help him and others secure more than 40 loans totaling almost $18 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a court filing this week.

The Trump administration created the PPP as part of the CARES Act nearly a year ago to provide businesses with forgivable loans to preserve jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy.

The FBI identified Thames as the founder of a nonprofit foundation that he named after his late grandmother. By late May, its bank account was down to about $400, according to the court filing.

Its financial fortunes quickly changed after Thames somehow crossed paths with a co-organizer of the bank fraud who has been identified only as "CHS 2" and who is cooperating with investigators.

CHS 2, a South Florida resident, allegedly started gaming the system about two months into the health crisis with Phillip J. Augustin, who is described in legal documents as a personal manager for National Football League players. Working together, they requested and received a PPP loan for about $84,500 in mid-May for a company Augustin owned by using forged financial statements and other fake documents, according to the court filing.

They then became middlemen, setting out "to work on obtaining more and larger loans" from the program on behalf of other businesses, usually in exchange for a 25 percent cut from the borrowers, according to the court filing. The funding requests typically ranged from several hundred thousand dollars to as much as $1.24 million.

"To inflate the size of those PPP loans, and the corresponding kickbacks, the conspirators relied on a variety of false statements ... by submitting falsified bank statements and payroll tax forms," a special agent from the FBI's Miami office said in an affidavit that was unsealed this week.

They also recycled near-replicas of the same financial documents for multiple applications, making only minor changes before sending them off.

In all, the pair submitted at least 90 loan requests for a combined $34 million and were approved for $17.6 million before CHS 2 was arrested June 25 and started telling authorities how the operation worked.

Augustin was indicted in August, along with five other individuals, in an expanding fraud investigation that stretches from Florida to Ohio to, now, South Carolina.

Thames established the Berneta E. James Foundation LLC in 2019. That same year, his new group helped sponsor a community walk and Louisiana-style food festival on James Island to raise awareness of breast cancer, according to an appearance he made on a local TV station.

It's unclear how he and CHS 2 were introduced. But on May 28, less than two weeks after the cash-strapped foundation lost its status as a charitable organization for failing to file its annual financial report, Thames' group applied for PPP money.

The paperwork was submitted electronically through a bank to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Thames was shown as the owner of the organization, which claimed an average monthly payroll of nearly $164,000 and 21 employees.

Based on those figures, the funding request was for $409,735. The money was approved and wired to the foundation's bank account the next day.

After reviewing financial records, the FBI said it "did not appear that much, if any, of the ... proceeds went to business-related or payroll expenses" as required.

Authorities also learned the foundation, which listed its address as a home on Gertrude Street in Hollywood, didn't file federal tax documents or report any wages or employees to the state for 2019 or first quarter of 2020.

The online paper trail for the loan eventually led to CHS 2, who "confirmed" the application was based on fraudulent information. The government also began monitoring communications between the informant and Thames, starting in January.

At one point, Thames proposed a plan to request more PPP loans for two other business ventures he was involved in. He also offered to bring other borrowers into the scheme. Unaware that investigators were listening in, Thames described on a call how to make a kickback payment without drawing suspicion.

"If you can take a visit to South Carolina and, like, come here, you pick a location .... and I bring you some cash or whatever. .... That way it's untraceable," he told CHS 2.

The FBI affidavit didn't provide a full accounting of the nearly $410,000, but it appears the bulk of the money has been spent. More than $254,000 was withdrawn from ATMs in $8,000 to $9,000 cash increments between June and November. About $82,000 went toward kickbacks.

The FBI also suspects the foundation loan was used to pay unspecified personal expenses and to buy luxury items at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Neiman Marcus and other high-end retail stores in Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta and Charleston, based on a review of bank records.

The $18,545 shopping spree matches up with posts on a publicly accessible Instagram account that "contained images appearing to depict Thames in some of these cities at or around the time ... these purchases were made," according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Thames on March 3. He was released the next day on a $20,000 secured bond after a hearing in federal court, where he was represented by a public defender. His case has been transferred to South Florida, where the investigation is ongoing.