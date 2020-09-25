SC carmaker Volvo suing US government over tariffs on Chinese parts

South Carolina automotive manufacturer Volvo Cars is among a handful of vehicle makers that are suing the Trump Administration over tariffs they say were illegally placed on parts shipped from China.

The tariffs, enacted in September 2018, affect $200 billion worth of Chinese goods being hit with a 25 percent import duty. Some automakers are also suing over a later decision that imposed a 7.5 percent charge on other goods. The tariffs are part of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China, which started in 2017.

Volvo, in a lawsuit filed last week, called the tariffs "arbitrary and capricious." The company wants the federal government to cancel them and refund, with interest, all payments that have been made to date.

The other carmakers filing lawsuits with New York's International Trade Court are Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Co. and Tesla. The U.S. has not filed a response to any of the lawsuits and no court dates have been set.

Volvo, which builds the S60 sedan at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, alleges the tariffs identified in the complaint are illegal because they were not enacted in a timely manner. The U.S. Trade Representative, at Trump's request, began an investigation into whether Chinese car parts are a threat to U.S. manufacturing and the trade deficit on Aug. 18, 2017. Federal law states the trade office has one year from the time an investigation starts to enact tariffs.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

While two rounds of tariffs against Chinese products took effect during within 12 months, Volvo says the third round that it's contesting weren't enacted until Sept. 21, 2018, beyond the deadline defined in the U.S. Trade Act of 1974.

The automakers' lawsuits follow a Sept. 15 ruling by the World Trade Organization that the third-tier tariffs violate global trade regulations.

The automakers did not say how much money they have paid under the tariffs in question. Data from Customs and Border Protection show all U.S. importers have paid $63.4 billion in duties for Chinese goods since the first tariffs took effect in July 2018.

All told, the U.S. has placed tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products. China, in turn, has placed tariffs on $185 billion of U.S. goods.

Volvo is headquartered in Sweden but is owned by China's Geely Holding Group. The company opened its South Carolina plant in 2018 and employs about 1,500 workers. Volvo plans to add a second production line at the site for its XC90 sport utility vehicle in 2022.