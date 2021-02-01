SC carmaker calls for safety on Super Bowl Sunday, again

Just like Tom Brady and silly beer ads, Volvo Cars is becoming a Super Bowl tradition.
The Swedish automaker, which operates a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville that builds S60 sedans, has been sponsoring contests during the Big Game for several years. This time around, Volvo is doubling down on last year's popular promotion by promising to give away $2 million worth of cars if a safety is scored during Sunday's season-ending showdown.
It's not as easy as it sounds — a safety has been scored in just nine of the previous 54 Super Bowls.
A safety occurs when an offensive team is tackled, fumbles, loses the ball or commits a penalty in its own end zone. The result is two points for the opposing team, which then gets possession of the ball via a free kick.
Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback and post-season perennial who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, committed one during Super Bowl XVLI — 46 for non-Romans — when he was called for intentional grounding in his own end zone. Brady, owner of six Super Bowl rings, will be playing in his 10th championship game when the Bucs meet the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Chiefs, is playing in his third consecutive Super Bowl, all without a safety.
To win a Volvo, contestants must visit VolvoSafetySunday.com by Feb. 7 to design, in any trim and color available in the U.S., what could be their own unique vehicle. Entrants can build their car in a vehicle configurator or take a short quiz that will recommend a model based on their lifestyle. Once configured, users must click "Try to win this Volvo" on the summary page to enter. After that, just watch the game. If a safety occurs, Volvo will award $2 million worth of cars to randomly selected winners.
That's $1 million more than the value of cars Volvo awarded during last year's Super Bowl. The contest is meant to draw attention to the carmaker's safety record.
The price of spice
South Carolina's watered-down spice caper is over.
A Pennsylvania company has settled a 2019 lawsuit in South Carolina in which the U.S. government alleged the business and its owners diluted an assortment of common food additives that it sold to the federal prison system.
FlavorPros agreed to pay $170,000 to end the dispute. It stood accused of cutting shipments of basil, thyme, cinnamon, pepper, garlic powder and other spices with flour and other substances so that it could undercut other bidders seeking a contract with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
The complaint was filed under the False Claims Act. The government alleged in court records that the scheme stretched on from at least October 2011 to December 2017.
Three individuals involved with the company also agreed to pay a combined $80,000 as part of the deal. Neither they nor FlavorPros were required to admit any guilt as part of the settlement.
But the top federal prosecutor in the Palmetto State counted it as a win.
“All federal contractors must use tax dollars responsibly and for their intended purpose,” said former state lawmaker Peter McCoy, now the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. “Today’s resolution illustrates the Department of Justice’s emphasis on combating fraud against the government.”
Branching out
Chase is pursuing the James Island market as it continues its expansion into the Charleston area.
The JPMorgan-owned consumer bank is asking federal regulators to open a full-service branch at the northeast corner of Camp and Folly roads, the former site of a Subway sandwich shop.
The filing was submitted Jan. 20 with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and kicked off a 30-day public comment period.
Chase ramped up plans to expand its footprint to several markets in South Carolina in 2019. To date, it has filed plans to open 15 locations in Clemson, Charleston, Greenville and Rock Hill.
If the Folly Road location is approved, it would bring to seven the number of retail branches the lender plans to bring to the coast.
Three opened last year — two in Mount Pleasant and another in Summerville. A West Ashley outpost is up next, in the former Zoe's Kitchen space at 1129 Savannah Highway, in front of Whole Foods Market. A Chase branch also is approved for Daniel Island.
In addition, work is underway on a high-profile downtown retail office in the former Mellow Mushroom restaurant building at 309 King St., between George and Liberty streets, that the bank bought for $3.6 million in December.
Minority interest
The Citadel is looking to recruit minority-owned businesses to the largest structural replacement project in school history.
This summer, the military college will begin demolishing the 1950s-era Capers Hall, which is the biggest building on campus. As part of the $68 million building replacement cost, the school will spend $50 million on new construction, and it wants to award at least 10 percent of the work to minority contractors, according to Shawn Edwards, chief diversity officer.
In mid-February, The Citadel will host a minority contractor information session with community partners, including the Hispanic Business Association Charleston, the National Action Network Southeast chapter, and the Charleston Trident Urban League. The college also has a program to increase the number of veteran contractors and plans to conduct similar events for veterans.
"This facility is going to be consistent with the Moorish design elements for which our campus is known," said Col. John Dorrian, vice president of communications and marketing. "It will become the welcoming point for everyone entering Lesesne Gates."
The Capers Hall replacement will be 40 percent larger than the existing building. The features will include 37 classrooms, 200 offices, collaborative work spaces and a 250-seat theater. Construction is set to be completed in 2023.
The Feb. 16 outreach session, open to all minority contractors in South Carolina, is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the college’s Altman Center at 68C Hagood Ave., the building at the end of the football stadium facing Fishburne Street. Parking is available near the building.
Registration for in-person attendance is requested, but not required, by calling Nate Spells Jr. at 803-754-3395, Ext. 316, or by emailing cdi@cdi-sc.com. The session can be attended virtually by registering at https://tinyurl.com/y5v9gkzy.