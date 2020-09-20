SC call center on hold as bankrupt parent seeks to slash debt

The Charleston region’s call center boom of years past has long fizzled out, with the likes of Verizon Wireless and InterContinental Hotels Group switching off their local phone banks since 2018.

One of the last standing survivors from that bygone era is dealing with its own existential issues, though it intends to stick around.

The parent company of the iQor call center in North Charleston put its U.S. operations under the cover of bankruptcy protection earlier this month, armed with a creditor-supported restructuring plan designed to lighten its crippling debt load and give it a fresh lease on life.

"Our guiding principle in making the decision to pursue an in-court restructuring is to provide iQor with the best path forward to achieve long-term stability, growth and profitability,” CEO Gary Praznik said in a written statement.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based iQor Holdings Inc. is a global "business process outsourcing" firm that Fortune 500 employers and other companies hire to field their customer-service calls and collect consumer debts from 40 locations in North America and Asia.

Started as IntelliRisk Management Corp. in 1998, it set up shop in the Lowcountry in 2007 and has relied on a workforce that has reached as high as 700 to staff the phones inside a former shopping center at Dorchester and Ashley Phosphate roads. A company spokesman did not respond to requests for an updated employment figure last week, when signs posted at the North Charleston center said it was closed until further notice.

The main source of iQor's financial woes was a $725 million acquisition in 2014 of a warranty-repair business that refurbished electronics, such as Xbox consoles and Microsoft Surface tablets.

The division relied heavily on a single unidentified customer and accounted for nearly 20 percent of total revenue. But it was an underperformer from the start and became an anchor as demand for satellite TV set-top boxes plummeted, iQor finance chief David Kaminsky said in a court document.

Technological advancements also "had a significant impact on the company," he added. The "dramatic" strides manufacturers have made in terms of quality and durability led to a corresponding drop in repair orders, Kaminsky said.

The company shed most of the troubled division at a loss last year to focus on its otherwise healthy call center operations. But it still was saddled with a mountain of debt, with $823 million of the total $865 million coming due in less than two years. Kaminsky said the pay-down requirements placed an "onerous" strain on iQor's balance sheet.

The company began looking for a clear way out of the financial thicket by hiring advisers and meeting with its lenders earlier this year. The private restructuring effort unraveled as COVID-19 jumped from country to country and was declared a pandemic, triggering economic lockdowns across the globe.

"These unprecedented events affected the company’s ordinary course operations by forcing the closure of many of its operating centers, thereby requiring a rapid transition to work-from-home solutions ... for customers that would allow such conversion," Kaminsky said.

The unexpected crisis further destabilized iQor's finances "and accelerated the need to implement a strategic transaction," he said.

The company submitted its prepackaged reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Sept. 10, after securing the support of its major backers. The proposed debt-for-stock swap will slash the amount iQor owes by $513 million, or more than half.

It's shaping up to be a speedy process, with minimal disruptions expected for employees, vendors and customers. The company estimated it will emerge from bankruptcy by mid-October under the ownership of its lenders. They include a private equity firm co-founded by former NFL quarterback Steve Young.