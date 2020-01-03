In the face of continuous rate hikes, South Carolina's top insurance regulator says he is offering the public a chance to weigh in on rising premiums for long-term care policies that have frustrated consumers and forced some to drop expensive plans.

The annual costs for consumers to keep the coverage, which pay for nursing care and other kinds of support services for seniors, are rising as carriers grapple with higher-than-anticipated costs of providing the kind of care they promised to pay for.

Ray Farmer, director of S.C. Department of Insurance, said he wanted to give policy holders a chance to voice their concerns and to hear from the companies seeking to increase their premiums. So he lobbied for a change in state law that allowed him to hold public hearings. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill in March.

"It allows consumers a voice to be heard," Farmer said.

Meetings scheduled for the first week of February will include representatives from two carriers: Prudential Insurance Co. America and Genworth Financial. Their proposed increases must be approved by Farmer's department, which has not issued any decisions.

Rising long-term care premiums aren't isolated to South Carolina. Insurance companies have been asking for rate hikes across the country.

Most of the requests are tied to older policies sold in the 1990s and early 2000s, when many insurers underestimated what the cost of care would be years or decades down the road.

The annual cost of a private room in a nursing home, for instance, rose from about $65,000 in 2004 to about $102,000 last year, according to a survey by Genworth Financial, the largest carrier of the insurance in South Carolina.

Long-term policies marketed now typically offer different and often skimpier benefits. Fewer than 10 companies are still selling standalone long-term care insurance to new customers, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Insurance said. The new plans also aren't subject to the same kind of price increases as the older ones.

"The product they're selling now is totally different than the one they sold 30 years ago," Farmer said.

The first public hearing under the new South Carolina law, with Continental Casualty Co., was held in November. The insurer had requested an 18 percent rate hike in mid-2019. It would affect 326 South Carolina customers who purchased plans between 1993 and 2004.

Prudential and Genworth each have thousands more customers statewide who would be affected if their premiums are raised.

Prudential is seeking a 19 percent increase for most of its roughly 9,000 South Carolina customers.

Genworth is asking to raise premiums by as little as 7 percent to as much as 80 percent, depending on the policy.

Genworth has lost an average of $425 million annually over the last five years on long-term care policies, board chairman James Riepe said during a recent call with shareholders. More increases will be needed to make that line of business profitable, he said.

The issue has drawn the attention of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which in early 2019 committed to developing a nationwide set of policies to review rate hikes on the products. Farmer was appointed president of the trade group in December.

Beyond holding the new public hearings, the process of making changes to premiums in South Carolina is unchanged.