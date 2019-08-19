TODAY
DISASTER PREPARATION: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a disaster preparedness workshop for small businesses. 6-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Charleston and Berkeley counties, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Commerce Department. Free. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
TUESDAY
GRANT PROFESSIONALS: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals; Charleston County Public Library, 89 Calhoun Street. Presenter is Susan DuPlessis, regional art coordinator for the South Carolina Arts Commission. 5:45 p.m. for networking/refreshments followed by meeting from 6-7 p.m. Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for information.
ACCOUNTING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on accounting for small businesses. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
WEDNESDAY
DD2 UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly "Morning Power Hour." 7:30-9 a.m. Adult Education Center, 1325 Boonehill Road, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Joe Pye, superintendent for Dorchester School District Two. Topic: The district’s career and technology education and performing arts center. Free.
AUG. 26
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
AUG. 29
SALUTE TO INDUSTRY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2I5swh4 for details.
SEPT. 3
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
SEPT. 4
TECH GRANTS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Grants For Technology Focused Entrepreneurs." 6-7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 12
ECONOMIC VITALITY OF INDIA: The World Affairs Council holds a luncheon focusing on India's economic contribution to the Charleston area. Speakers include executives with Novelis Ltd. and Sundaram-Clayton. 11:30 a.m. Hall's Signature Events, 5 Faber St., Charleston. $45. Registration and pre-payment required. Go to https://waccharleston.org for details.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 17
QUICKBOOKS INTRO: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Beginners." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 21
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 24
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Current Users." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.