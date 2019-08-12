TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
THURSDAY
ONLINE IMAGE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council meets. 9-10 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Paolo Ciccone, personal branding photographer with DreamLight Images. Topic: “Improving Your Online Image.” Free.
SATURDAY
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
AUG. 19
DISASTER PREPARATION: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a disaster preparedness workshop for small businesses. 6-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Charleston and Berkeley counties, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Commerce Department. Free. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 20
ACCOUNTING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on accounting for small businesses. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
AUG. 21
DD2 UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Adult Education Center, 1325 Boonehill Road, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Joe Pye, superintendent for Dorchester School District Two. Topic: The district’s career and technology education and performing arts center. Free.
AUG. 29
SALUTE TO INDUSTRY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2I5swh4 for details.
SEPT. 3
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 4
TECH GRANTS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Grants For Technology Focused Entrepreneurs." 6-7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 5
BONDING BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop for contractors, “Bonding 101: Taking Your Company to the Next Level.” 9:30-11:30 a.m. 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Matthew Clarke, chairman of Carolina Indemnity Group, and William Furman, area manager for the SBA. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 11
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Start a Small Business.” 3-5 p.m. 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Scheduled speaker is Robert Jones, SBDC business consultant. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 12
INDIA'S ECONOMY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston meets. 11:30 a.m. Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., Charleston. Topic: “The Economic Vitality of India.” Scheduled speakers include Dr. Swati V. Kulkarni, the Atlanta-based consul general for India, and senior executives from two Indian-owned manufacturers: Novelis Inc. and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. $45. Reservations required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details or call Ken Fox at 843-763-3150 or George Pope at 843-331-9400.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 17
FEDERAL CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop, “Growing Your Business With Federal Contracting.” 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
QUICKBOOKS INTRO: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Beginners." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.