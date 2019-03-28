Workers at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston campus said they worried that safety could be compromised by the aerospace giant's aggressive production schedule, a Senate subcommittee learned this week.
Calvin Scovel — inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation — told the subcommittee during a hearing Wednesday that a 2014 audit of the North Charleston plant "identified employee concerns about undue pressure which could lead to rushing safety-critical tasks to make production schedules."
Similar safety concerns were identified in a Boeing audit in the Seattle area and two Bell Helicopter audits in Fort Worth, Texas, Scovel said.
It's not clear whether the concerns involved 787 Dreamliner production. At the time, Boeing built 787 fuselages, interior cabin parts and assembled Dreamliners at three separate factories in North Charleston.
The inspector general's office made recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration to address the concerns, but it isn't clear what steps have been taken or how effective they have been.
A Boeing spokesman did not responded to a request for comment.
"What remains to be done, and this is a typical audit process, is to see how it is effectively implemented going forward," Scovel said, adding "it may be in some cases a matter of years before we return to see the effectiveness of that implementation."
The company audits were supposed to be submitted to the FAA at the time they were completed, but Scovel said "it's unclear to us what FAA may have known about those company self audits ..."
The audits were part of a 2015 report from the inspector general's office on whether the FAA provided effective oversight of its Organization Designation Authorization, or ODA, program. That program lets companies like Boeing certify their own parts and processes, under FAA supervision, for use in commercial aviation programs.
The practice has come under scrutiny following two fatal crashes involving Boeing's 737 MAX program, which prompted Wednesday's Senate subcommittee hearing.
Boeing's North Charleston audit wasn't specifically mentioned in the 2015 report and concerns at the plant only became public this week because of Scovel's comments.
The concerns came at a time when Boeing was rapidly increasing production of its wide-body Dreamliner jet. Between November 2012 and January 2014, Boeing stepped up production three times — from five to 10 planes per month, split between North Charleston and a second plant in Everett, Wash.
By 2014, Dreamliner production was at the highest rate ever for a twin-aisle plane.
"This rate increase reflects the continued strong demand for the 787," Larry Loftis, Boeing's former 787 director, said at the time. "A disciplined approach that combined employee teamwork with technology was key to achieving the higher rate."
This year, Boeing increased Dreamliner production from 12 to 14 planes per month. Rate hikes on the planemaker's 787 and other programs have strained suppliers, with slow deliveries of seats and engines delaying some planes.
The recent accidents involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jets occurred within a five-month period and killed all 346 passengers and crew on board. Investigations are focusing on the role a stall-prevention system might have played in the fatal crashes, and all 737 MAX planes have been grounded until a fix is determined.
The investigations also have shone a spotlight on the ODA program and whether the FAA has turned over too much regulatory autonomy to companies like Boeing.
Dan Elwell, the FAA's acting administrator, defended the program during Wednesday's hearing.
"We have very strict oversight of every participant in an ODA program" Elwell told senators."We make sure that they are experts in the field, that they have appropriate understanding of FAA regs and manuals, they have professional integrity ... everything."
He said if the ODA program didn't exist, the FAA would need roughly 10,000 more employees and another $1.8 billion.
Some senators, however, criticized the FAA for what they see as a relationship with Boeing that has grown too cozy.
"The fact is the FAA decided to do safety on the cheap, which is neither cheap nor safe, and put the fox in charge of the henhouse," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut.
Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who chairs the Senate subcommittee, asked Scovel whether things have improved since a 2012 report showed the FAA did not always supports its employees' efforts to hold Boeing accountable.
Scovel said he didn't know the answer.
"I don’t know whether those conditions still prevail," he said.