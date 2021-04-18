SC Boeing supplier in a time crunch over 787 Dreamliner engine fire dispute

A company that's been trying for years to interview Boeing Co. workers in North Charleston about an engine fire that damaged a 787-9 Dreamliner might have sealed its own fate by asking the highest court in the land to review its case.

New York-based Servotronics Inc. is accused of making a defective valve for the Rolls-Royce Trent-1000 engine that caught fire during testing in 2016. The blaze caused $12.8 million in damages to the widebody plane, which London-based Rolls Royce has already paid to Boeing. Rolls Royce now wants to be reimbursed by Servotronics, with an arbitration hearing looming in the engine maker's hometown. The plane was later delivered to Virgin Atlantic following repairs.

Servotronics denies responsibility, and has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to settle a dispute over whether federal courts can force three Boeing workers to give statements to be used in the private arbitration hearing. Servotronics has said Boeing and Rolls Royce workers on site at the time caused the fire due to "numerous improper, inadequate and incorrect actions and failures to act."

The high court has agreed to consider the case, but not until this fall at the earliest.

That would be too late to help Servotronics, because the arbitration hearing in London is scheduled for May 10. The panel in charge of the proceeding already has said it won't delay it.

"In other words, less than a month from the hearing, Servotronics’ request to compel deposition testimony could be a now-or-never proposition," Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge David Norton said in a ruling last week.

While Norton appeared to sympathize with Servotronics' plight, he denied the company's request for an emergency order requiring the Boeing workers to testify. He said he'll wait to see how the Supreme Court rules rather than try to guess what the justices' decision will be.

"Since it was Servotronics who ... (asked) the Supreme Court to weigh in ... it could be seen that Servotronics is the author of its own demise," Norton said in a footnote to his ruling.

While U.S. courts can provide assistance to parties participating in what federal law calls a "foreign tribunal," it’s not clear whether a private arbitration hearing fits the definition.

Norton ruled in 2018 that Servotronics did not have a right to interview the Boeing workers. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., reversed the decision last year, apparently paving the way for Servotronics to take testimony and obtain documents from the planemaker.

But in a sister case filed in Boeing’s home state of Illinois, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal courts cannot be used to help parties obtain information for private, commercial arbitrations.

Other federal courts have made conflicting rulings on the matter, which is why the Supreme Court took the case to decide the matter once and for all.

Lab partner

Vigilent Labs, a health and medical technology company in North Charleston, has formed a partnership with Seroclinix and Davenport Aviation to distribute COVID-19 tests to government customers.

The partnership will also distribute Vigilent's v.Pass technology — a personal digital health credential that is the size of a business card. The v.Pass includes personal health information such as test results that can be uploaded to a web portal.

The rapid-test kit partnership with SeroClinix produces accurate results in 10 minutes or less. Those results can then be converted into a digital credential for the v.Pass, offering near-real-time health surveillance. The technology was recently used to screen participants in the nine-day King of the Hammers off-road race in California's Mojave Desert.

Vigilent is investing $104.6 million in a test manufacturing facility at the former Navy base in North Charleston. In addition to coronavirus testing, the facility — which eventually will employ 400 people — will be able to produce tests for a range of viruses, bioweapons and other threats and track those threats digitally in real time.

Coates joins SPA board

Greenville attorney Bill Coates is set to become the newest member of the State Ports Authority's board of directors.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Coates' appointment to the board that oversees the agency that owns and operates the Port of Charleston. The appointment still needs consent from the state Senate.

Coates, a former federal prosecutor, is an attorney at the law firm of Roe Cassidy Coates & Price, where he handles white-collar criminal defense matters and governmental investigations. He is a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's top civilian honor.

Coates will fill the seat previously held by Kenneth Jackson, whose term expired in February.

McMaster also reappointed the following SPA board members: Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whit Smith, Pamela Lackey, and Mark Buyck Jr.

The SPA board consists of nine members and two non-voting representatives who run the state departments of commerce and transportation.