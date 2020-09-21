SC-based tech firm buying news and product review website CNET for $500M

Ownership of the popular tech news and consumer ratings website CNET is moving to South Carolina with the announcement of a $500 million deal last week.

Fort Mill-based Red Ventures owns a portfolio of well-known consumer web brands, including Bankrate, Healthline and NextAdvisor. It's now adding CNET to the stable, buying it from CBS Interactive. The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Red Ventures' main campus is just steps away from the North Carolina border, and it employs about 1,800 of its total 3,000 workers in the Palmetto State, a spokeswoman said. The rest are based abroad in offices in Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The company was founded in North Carolina in 2000 and opened its Lancaster County campus in 2009, moving across the border from the south Charlotte area.

The $500 million CNET purchase is not the most the company has spent on an acquisition. Red Ventures bought the personal finance website Bankrate in 2017 for $1.24 billion, the spokeswoman said.

But CNET is the largest company Red Ventures has brought into its fold based on the number of employees — more than 900. The tech website has been around since the late 1990s.

According to an Amazon website rating, CNET ranks 92nd in web traffic among all domains in the United States in the last three months.

"Adding CNET Media Group to our portfolio will further advance our mission to help people make some of the most important decisions of their lives," Marc McCollum, president of Red Ventures’ media and technology group, said in a statement.

It is just the latest in announcements Red Ventures has made about its expanding portfolio, each of which fall under the umbrella of "premium content from trusted brands that help people make better life decisions," according to a press release.

The company's 30-acre Fort Mill campus includes 600,000 square feet of office space spread over four buildings. The spokeswoman said Red Ventures has also invested in businesses and housing nearby. The S.C. Department of Commerce gave the company job development credits in 2015 when Red Ventures sunk $90 million into the expansion of its headquarters.

Virtual visits

As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S. in March, health care providers realized it would no longer be easy to see patients in person. Many pivoted to virtual medicine, an option that was already rising despite hurdles with insurance coverage.

Doximity, a website geared to health professionals, said in its annual report on telemedicine that visits through these services are up 57 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People with chronic illnesses, who are generally at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications, are using telemedicine even more.

The upward trend in the use of virtual medicine also is playing out in South Carolina, where the Medical University of South Carolina says "telehealth visits soared from less than 5 percent to more than 70 percent of all visits at MUSC Health" between March and May. The hospital system recorded roughly 30,000 outpatient visits with doctors from March to July.

Of everyone who responded to Doximity's survey, about a quarter said they would continue to do virtual health care visits once the pandemic ends.